Alonso contract being written – Boullier

Sep.30 (GMM) A contract binding Fernando Alonso to McLaren-Renault for 2018 is being drafted.

That is the news from team boss Eric Boullier, tying in with the Spanish driver’s comments in Sepang that an announcement could be made before the US grand prix next month.

It is believed Alonso’s huge retainer has been agreed, but that the remaining sticking points are about marketing and other details of the deal.

For instance, 36-year-old Alonso is believed to want an exit clause, in the event that McLaren-Renault does not perform next year or if a more competitive team wants to sign him.

Boullier said: “Until agreements are signed, anything can happen. Wait for the official statements.”

The Frenchman confirmed that McLaren has a ‘plan B’ in the event that the Alonso talks cannot be finalised.

“Yes — in the sense that there are several drivers who would like to drive for McLaren,” said Boullier.

“But at the moment we are focused on agreeing with Fernando. However, we do not comment further on this topic as the process of drafting the contract is underway.”

It is believed another contract sticking point is that Alonso would like to contest next year’s Le Mans with Toyota, with McLaren executive Zak Brown saying recently he is open to that.

But Boullier said: “I would prefer to see Fernando achieve success with McLaren.”

Related News

  • 09/03/2016 Boss Boullier warns against McLaren ‘expectations’ Mar.9 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he does not want McLaren-Honda to set any firm targets for 2016. But Fernando Alonso, the team's Spanish race driver, clearly does not agree, as he set a […]
  • 14/05/2017 ‘Nine or ten races’ to keep Alonso – Brown May 14 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitting time is running out to convince Fernando Alonso to stick with McLaren beyond 2017. With his three-year McLaren-Honda contract expiring, Spaniard […]
  • 18/04/2017 Massa surprised Button not testing in Bahrain Apr.18 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he cannot understand why Jenson Button is not testing for McLaren before contesting next month's Monaco grand prix. Some have argued that a driver of the […]
  • 18/04/2017 Indy 500 deal ‘not my idea’ – Boullier Apr.18 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he initially did not support Fernando Alonso's move to skip Monaco next month in order to bid for Indy 500 victory. It appears the sensational and […]
  • 11/10/2015 Honda making ‘progress’ with new engine – Boullier Oct.11 (GMM) Eric Boullier would not be drawn on what sort of progress Honda has made with its struggling 'power unit' at Sochi. The new specification, benefitting from the Japanese […]
  • 01/03/2017 McLaren ‘sticking with plan’ – Vandoorne Mar.1 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he has not been told if McLaren will modify its test programme in light of the problems struck so far. As the Barcelona test began and Fernando Alonso […]
  • 16/04/2016 McLaren wants to keep Alonso beyond 2017 Apr.16 (GMM) McLaren-Honda has opened the door for Fernando Alonso to renew his contract beyond the end of next year. "If he continues working and driving in the same way for us, we […]
  • 14/07/2017 Alonso has ‘nothing to say’ about future Jul.14 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has "nothing to say" about his future. In the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has played down reports Alonso […]
  • 24/03/2017 Alonso sidesteps Honda axe rumours Mar.24 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has refused to comment on speculation McLaren is contemplating dumping its hapless works engine partner Honda. After a tough opening two years of the […]
  • 13/10/2015 Alonso doubts he will race beyond 2017 Oct.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down the likelihood that he will drive a single race beyond the end of his current McLaren contract. Amid McLaren-Honda's abysmal 2015, there have […]