Alonso contract being written – Boullier

09/03/2016 Boss Boullier warns against McLaren ‘expectations’ Mar.9 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he does not want McLaren-Honda to set any firm targets for 2016. But Fernando Alonso, the team's Spanish race driver, clearly does not agree, as he set a […]
14/05/2017 ‘Nine or ten races’ to keep Alonso – Brown May 14 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitting time is running out to convince Fernando Alonso to stick with McLaren beyond 2017.
With his three-year McLaren-Honda contract expiring, Spaniard […]
18/04/2017 Massa surprised Button not testing in Bahrain Apr.18 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he cannot understand why Jenson Button is not testing for McLaren before contesting next month's Monaco grand prix.
Some have argued that a driver of the […]
18/04/2017 Indy 500 deal ‘not my idea’ – Boullier Apr.18 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he initially did not support Fernando Alonso's move to skip Monaco next month in order to bid for Indy 500 victory.
It appears the sensational and […]
01/03/2017 McLaren ‘sticking with plan’ – Vandoorne Mar.1 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he has not been told if McLaren will modify its test programme in light of the problems struck so far.
As the Barcelona test began and Fernando Alonso […]
16/04/2016 McLaren wants to keep Alonso beyond 2017 Apr.16 (GMM) McLaren-Honda has opened the door for Fernando Alonso to renew his contract beyond the end of next year. "If he continues working and driving in the same way for us, we […]
14/07/2017 Alonso has ‘nothing to say’ about future Jul.14 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has "nothing to say" about his future.
In the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has played down reports Alonso […]
24/03/2017 Alonso sidesteps Honda axe rumours Mar.24 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has refused to comment on speculation McLaren is contemplating dumping its hapless works engine partner Honda.
After a tough opening two years of the […]
13/10/2015 Alonso doubts he will race beyond 2017 Oct.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down the likelihood that he will drive a single race beyond the end of his current McLaren contract. Amid McLaren-Honda's abysmal 2015, there have […]