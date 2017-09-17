Alonso-McLaren announcement due within days

Sep.17 (GMM) An announcement to confirm that Fernando Alonso is staying at McLaren next year is due within days.

The Spaniard is believed to have pushed for the British team to dump Honda and sign up for 2018 with Renault, with whom he won his two titles over a decade ago.

“We are close to a contract extension with Fernando,” international reports quote McLaren director Zak Brown as saying.

American Brown was speaking after a key dinner meeting with Alonso, 36, in Singapore.

“We have a plan B, but I’m confident it will work out with Fernando,” he added.

Speed Week speculates that McLaren’s ‘plan B’ is the retired Jenson Button, who actually remains under contract to the Woking based team for 2018.

The final sticking point could be talks over Alonso’s huge retainer, given that Honda’s departure also means a $100 million sponsorship hit.

Brown said: “Fernando is one of the best paid drivers in the sport, and for us to retain him he will continue to be one of the best paid drivers in the sport.

“We have very committed shareholders who have told us to do whatever it takes to win,” he added.

Also confident McLaren will retain Alonso is team boss Eric Boullier.

Referring to the Honda split, the Frenchman said: “I’m happy and relieved.

“It’s good to know that next year we are going to have a more competitive car — or we hope so. But we have a good base now and all the tools to fight the other teams.

“Now we must focus on closing the deal with Fernando. We are very close to finalising it. We have already agreed the most important points in terms of years and money.

“It is just a matter of details,” Boullier added.

Another detail could be McLaren allowing Alonso to take part in the fabled Le Mans race next year, having already tried his hand at the Indy 500 this year.

Toyota has already expressed interest in signing Alonso.

“I think 2018 is too early for McLaren to be at Le Mans,” said Brown. “But we have talked about it with Fernando and if it’s something that he would like to do, he would be free to do it in the right circumstances.”

Finally, Alonso was asked why McLaren did not announce his contract extension over the Singapore weekend, when a spate of other deals also saw light of day.

” I think there were too many announcements this weekend,” he smiled.

“It was also very important to deliver the best possible result. After here I will be at the karting world championship. Then I will be in the factory and the simulator and it will be a better time to discuss the future,” said Alonso.

Related News

  • 16/09/2017 Alonso to probe Renault before making 2018 decision Sep.16 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he will look into Renault's plans for 2018 before deciding whether to stay at McLaren next year. Some believe the Spaniard actively pushed for the […]
  • 28/03/2017 Alonso could race for five more years – Brown Mar.28 (GMM) McLaren would be willing to sign up Fernando Alonso for five more years, new team executive Zak Brown has hinted. The Spaniard has been with McLaren-Honda since he left […]
  • 03/01/2017 McLaren denies Alonso-Le Mans report Jan.3 (GMM) McLaren has rubbished reports that Fernando Alonso will star as the British marque prepares to return to Le Mans. The Spanish website motoryracing.com said the information […]
  • 16/06/2017 ‘Zero tension’ with Alonso – Zak Brown Jun.16 (GMM) Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, boss Zak Brown insists there is "zero tension" between the great British team and Fernando Alonso. Even with McLaren rumoured to be splitting […]
  • 26/11/2016 McLaren must sign title sponsor – Brown Nov.26 (GMM) New McLaren chief Zak Brown says the famous British team must prioritise signing a title sponsor. Since the departure of Vodafone and the start of the difficult works Honda […]
  • 04/09/2017 McLaren poised to announce 2018 Renault deal Sep.4 (GMM) McLaren is poised to announce its switch from Honda to Renault power for the 2018 season. It was a weekend of high-politicking at Monza, with the outcome expected to be […]
  • 05/09/2017 Alonso wants to be ‘loyal’ to McLaren Sep.5 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he wants to be "loyal" to McLaren as he weighs up his future in F1. Boss Zak Brown said before departing Monza that he thinks it's "likely" the Spaniard […]
  • 09/06/2017 McLaren-Honda could split ‘in two races’ – report Jun.9 (GMM) The deadlines are now coming thick and fast amid the deteriorating McLaren-Honda relationship. Reports this week suggested McLaren executive Zak Brown has imposed a 90-day […]
  • 11/06/2017 No McLaren Indycar team for now – Brown Jun.11 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours McLaren could launch a full-time Indycar team. Fernando Alonso was recently competitive as he skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, with a […]
  • 25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future. Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]