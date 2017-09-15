Bottas happy as Mercedes keeps ‘options open’

16/02/2017 Bottas says Hamilton ‘welcomed me to team’ Feb.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to the title-winning team.
As the Finn signed up with Mercedes for 2017, Hamilton's father Anthony warned that his son […]
21/07/2015 Rosberg sure he can win 2015 title Jul.21 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is sure he can keep pushing teammate Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the 2015 title. Last year, the Mercedes pair had a close duel for spoils, with Hamilton […]
11/07/2017 Wolff looking ahead to 2019 driver market Jul.11 (GMM) Mercedes looks set to keep Valtteri Bottas on board for 2018.
Since replacing Nico Rosberg, the Finn has won two races and is just 15 points behind his triple world champion […]
08/07/2017 Wolff rules out Ocon for Mercedes in 2018 Jul.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has ruled out signing up Esteban Ocon to replace Valtteri Bottas for 2018.
Currently, while happy with Bottas' performance at Mercedes this year after he replaced […]
16/03/2017 No tension between Hamilton-Bottas yet – Lauda Mar.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he has been impressed with how Valtteri Bottas is getting up to speed at Mercedes.
Recently, comments attributed to the Mercedes team chairman indicated the […]
01/05/2015 Source denies Bottas has signed Ferrari deal May 1 (GMM) A Finnish media source has hit back at rumours Valtteri Bottas is closing on a switch to Ferrari. Italian sources this week reported that the Williams driver could replace […]
05/12/2016 Even Massa not ruling out Mercedes seat Dec.5 (GMM) Even newly retired drivers are being linked with Nico Rosberg's surprisingly vacant Mercedes seat for 2017.
Rumours have mentioned Jenson Button as a contender to reunite […]
13/05/2015 Rosberg happy if Hamilton signs new deal May 13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he is happy if Lewis Hamilton stays at Mercedes beyond 2015. After a long period of negotiation and speculation, the latest reports suggest reigning world […]
10/04/2015 Rosberg ‘up to date’ with Hamilton contract talks Apr.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has joined the rest of the F1 world in tracking the saga of world champion Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations. "I am keeping up to date," the Mercedes […]