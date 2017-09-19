Bottas ‘not number 2 driver’ – Wolff

Sep.19 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he still will not designate Valtteri Bottas the ‘number 2’ driver behind Lewis Hamilton.
While Hamilton completed a victory hat-trick and pulled out a 28 point advantage over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in Singapore, Mercedes teammate Bottas has struggled recently.
“Yeah, Valtteri has been a bit lost,” agreed former F1 driver Mika Salo, speaking to the Finnish broadcaster MTV.
“It’s difficult to know the reasons — maybe it’s just been hard for him to set up the car. Or maybe it’s starting to show that Hamilton is more familiar with the car concept,” he added.
So with Bottas now lagging in the championship and off the pace, Salo said team orders is not an issue “because Lewis is simply faster”.
When asked if Mercedes will put its full weight behind Hamilton for the rest of the championship, team boss Wolff answered: “I think it’s clear that Lewis’ chances of winning the championship are higher than Valtteri’s.
“As before, we will assess the situation, but the situation becomes clearer after every race.”
But Wolff added: “I don’t want to say that one driver is the number 1, because it could affect the motivation of the second … I mean the other, driver.”
23/09/2015 Mercedes must ‘think about’ team orders – Wolff Sep.23 (GMM) After Mercedes' mysterious performance slump of Singapore, boss Toto Wolff is no longer ruling out team orders. Earlier, Wolff said he would continue to allow the […]
18/09/2017 Singapore not ‘preliminary title decision’ – Wolff Sep.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at suggestions Sunday in Singapore was a 'preliminary decision' for a fourth world championship title for Lewis Hamilton.
With the first-corner crash […]
15/09/2016 Hamilton not worried about Singapore slump Sep.15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not too worried about a repeat this weekend of Mercedes' poor showing in the Singapore grand prix last year.
Amid three seasons of dominance for […]
01/10/2015 Wolff impressed by Ferrari resurgence Oct.1 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is taking Ferrari seriously as the Italian team continues its resurgence in 2015. While Sebastian Vettel won dominantly in Singapore, […]
06/04/2017 Wolff plays down Melbourne defeat Apr.6 (GMM) Toto Wolff has calmed fears that Mercedes has finally been overtaken as F1's top team.
In Australia, Mercedes was beaten by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who carried over a […]
04/09/2017 Ferrari ’embarrassing’ at Monza – Marchionne Sep.4 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari's performance at home at Monza was "embarrassing".
As Mercedes drove to a one-two, the team's drivers admitted they turned down their engines […]
01/09/2017 Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal Sep.1 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has confirmed reports he wants to sign a new Mercedes contract.
After the reports emerged recently, team boss Toto Wolff said that while he wants the triple […]
02/09/2017 Bottas would accept ‘number 2’ role Sep.2 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he is prepared to work as the de-facto 'number 2' at Mercedes -- but not yet.
For the moment, the Finn is still technically in the hunt to beat Sebastian […]
18/05/2017 Wolff denies 5kg weight advantage rumours May 18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied that Mercedes slashed 5 kilos of weight from its 2017 car ahead of the recent Spanish grand prix.
Before Barcelona, team figures including Niki Lauda […]
27/07/2017 Mercedes not favourite for Hungary – Salo Jul.27 (GMM) Mercedes is not the certain winner of this weekend's Hungarian grand prix.
That is the view of former Ferrari driver and regular F1 steward Mika Salo, who thinks Ferrari […]