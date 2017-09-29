Bottas to make own team order decisions – Hamilton

Sep.29 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he does not expect teammate Valtteri Bottas to be his ‘number 2’ for the rest of the 2017 season.

Most insiders would agree that the 2017 title battle is now between Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

But Hamilton said that doesn’t mean he expects the sister Mercedes car to pull over for him.

“My goal is to make sure we are not in that position to need it,” the Briton is quoted by Spain’s Marca.

“Valtteri will make his own decisions in the situation, if he even feels that he is out of the title fight,” Hamilton added.

Earlier this year, Hamilton gave up some championship points when he voluntarily moved aside for Bottas, to honour a previous change of position.

“After Hungary, Valtteri told me that he did not expect me to return the position,” Hamilton revealed. “I thought ‘Sh-t!’

“Valtteri wants to beat me on the track as much as I want to beat him.”



