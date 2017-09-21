Earthquake hits Mexico before October F1 race

26/01/2015 Mexico on schedule for 2015 return Jan.26 (GMM) Organisers of this year's revived Mexican grand prix have announced they are on course to bounce back into formula one in November. The country has been missing from the […]
30/10/2015 Volcano erupts near Mexico GP site Oct.30 (GMM) Hot on the heels of Hurricane Patricia, the F1 world now has its eye on another natural phenomenon. 75 kilometres from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, the […]
14/07/2017 Ocon admits blocking Perez fans on Twitter Jul.14 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says he had to block some of Sergio Perez's fans on Twitter.
Recently, the Force India teammates have been at loggerheads over team orders in Montreal and a […]
13/07/2015 Perez expecting decade in F1 Jul.13 (GMM) Sergio Perez is expecting to spend at least another decade in formula one. But the Mexican was also quoted by the Spanish news agency EFE as admitting he is not sure if he […]
03/11/2015 Demise of F1 in Germany ‘a mystery’ – Vettel Nov.3 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says the declining interest in formula one of his home nation Germany is "a mystery". His comments follow the popular return after more than two decades of […]
15/05/2015 2015 Mexico race already sold out May 15 (GMM) The Mexican grand prix is already sold out. While other races - even key markets like Germany - have struggled to fill the grandstands, it is reported that a full house will […]
05/01/2015 Force India sets January 21 launch date Jan.5 (GMM) Force India has set a firm date for the launch of its 2015 car, the Mercedes-powered VJM08. After finishing the 2014 season a career-high sixth in the constructors' […]
25/10/2015 Haas to confirm Gutierrez on Friday Oct.25 (GMM) The long wait for Haas to complete its first F1 driver lineup looks set to end next week. It is now an open secret that the new American outfit, headed by Californian […]
08/09/2016 Perez staying amid Force India buyout rumours Sep.8 (GMM) Sergio Perez is staying with Force India, amid rumours in Mexico that his backers may even buy the Silverstone based team.
It is now considered an open secret that, despite […]
08/09/2016 Perez staying amid Force India buyout rumours Sep.8 (GMM) Sergio Perez is staying with Force India, amid rumours in Mexico that his backers may even buy the Silverstone based team.
It is now considered an open secret that, despite […]