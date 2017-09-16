Force India to be ‘Force Racing’ in 2018

27/03/2017 Liberty will not set F1 rules – Todt Mar.27 (GMM) Jean Todt has made clear the FIA will continue to make the rules in formula one.
As the Liberty Media era begins in earnest, new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said in […]
24/02/2017 Mallya fires parting shot at deposed Ecclestone Feb.24 (GMM) Vijay Mallya has fired a parting shot at the recently deposed F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
The Indian businessman's Force India team finished an admirable fourth overall […]
28/06/2017 Force India to become ‘Force 1’ for 2018 – report Jun.28 (GMM) 'Force 1' has emerged as the front-running candidate as Force India prepares to change its name for 2018.
Earlier in June, we reported that the Vijay Mallya-headed outfit […]
22/08/2017 Force India wants imminent Perez deal Aug.22 (GMM) A new Force India deal for Sergio Perez could now be imminent.
The Mexican flirted with a move to Renault for 2017 but instead re-committed to Force India.
He said he is […]
22/05/2017 Liberty to reveal F1 budget cap plan May 22 (GMM) The idea of team budget caps in formula one is not dead yet.
With the arrival of Liberty Media, ideas about how to improve the competitiveness of the field are running thick […]
04/09/2016 Sale of F1 by CVC definitely done – reports Sep.4 (GMM) The deal is definitely done on the sale of F1's majority stake by current owners CVC, according to multiple authoritative publications.
Auto Motor und Sport (Germany), La […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
20/07/2017 Perez should only leave for Ferrari – Mallya Jul.20 (GMM) Vijay Mallya says he would be happy if Force India lines up with the same drivers next year.
The former Indian billionaire made a rare paddock visit at Silverstone last […]
15/12/2016 Race starts to be even harder in 2017 – report Dec.15 (GMM) Drivers will find it even harder to make the perfect race start in 2017.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, revealing a little known detail of the new […]
13/10/2016 Bottas now key to 2017 ‘silly season’ – report Oct.13 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is now the key to the conclusion of the 2017 driver 'silly season'.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, even though it might be said that […]