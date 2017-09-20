Haas defends Singapore ‘team orders’

Sep.20 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has defended a case of ‘team orders’ imposed in Singapore last weekend.
When he emerged from his car under the city-state’s floodlights, Kevin Magnussen told the media that being ordered by his bosses to give up a place to teammate Romain Grosjean potentially cost the team points.
But he now tells the Danish newspaper BT: “After the race I said on TV that the decision cost us points. But it was a slightly different situation than I thought.”
Indeed, boss Steiner said the order was simply a matter of making the best use of race strategy to boost the team’s chances of points.
“There is no favouritism,” he insisted. “Romain and Kevin are equal, but during the races we make certain decisions from the pitwall.
“We have talked and cleared the air. Maybe we hurt some feelings, but we have explained why and it was accepted,” Steiner added.
13/01/2017 Haas shrugs off Renault’s Magnussen attack Jan.13 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has dismissed a stinging attack on Kevin Magnussen, who is Haas' new recruit for 2017.
Magnussen is moving to the American team from Renault, whose […]
31/10/2016 Haas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen Oct.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has admitted Haas has been in touch with Kevin Magnussen about 2017.
With Dane Magnussen's future at Renault uncertain, reports emerged in Mexico at the […]
30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup.
Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]
05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017.
With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
24/10/2016 Haas ‘expected more’ from Gutierrez – boss Oct.24 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has admitted a question mark is hanging over Esteban Gutierrez's future.
While the Mexican is backed significantly by Carlos Slim and has the […]
07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018.
The American team said before Hungary that the […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018.
Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
25/11/2016 Renault recommended Magnussen to Haas Nov.25 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is heading to Haas with the recommendation of many in the F1 paddock, including those at his current team Renault.
That is the claim of Haas team boss […]