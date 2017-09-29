Kvyat will ‘maybe’ return in 2017 – Gasly

Sep.29 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has confirmed reports he is not sure how many races he will contest for Toro Rosso this year.
What is fairly certain is that the 21-year-old Frenchman will be Carlos Sainz’s full-time replacement at the junior Red Bull team next year.
But for now, the man he has ousted in Malaysia – Daniil Kvyat – could be back in the car after the Malaysia-Japan double-header, as Gasly returns to fight for his title in Japan’s Super Formula championship.
When asked about that at Sepang, Gasly answered: “It’s a really good question.
“At the moment I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks.”
One of Toro Rosso’s sponsors declared this week that the Gasly deal is currently only for the next two races.
Gasly commented: “At the moment, I don’t know how many races I’m going to do. There is nothing confirmed. The team told me to focus on this weekend and try to do my best.”
As for the ousted Kvyat, Gasly said he feels bad for the Russian.
“Of course I feel sorry for him, I think he’s a really talented driver,” he said.
“Unfortunately, it’s happening and I’m taking his seat. But I’m pretty sure we will see him back on the grid at some point maybe. We will see what happens in the near future.”
