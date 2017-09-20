McLaren ‘only two weeks behind’ – Boullier

24/05/2017 Boullier not ruling out McLaren-Honda ‘divorce’ May 24 (GMM) Eric Boullier is not ruling out that McLaren could split with Honda.
McLaren linked up with the Japanese carmaker three years ago, but is still struggling for performance […]
22/02/2015 McLaren-Honda will not win first race – Button Feb.22 (GMM) For now, McLaren's problems will not go away. At the start of the Barcelona test, a faulty seal on the Honda's MGU-K unit forced Japanese engineers to return the drawing […]
18/09/2017 McLaren ‘almost factory team’ by 2019 – Boullier Sep.18 (GMM) McLaren will become a de-facto 'factory' team by 2019, according to team boss Eric Boullier.
Like many members of the struggling British outfit, Boullier admitted to […]
04/06/2015 Honda still targeting podium in 2015 Jun.4 (GMM) Honda still has its sights on the podium in 2015. After a highly unreliable and uncompetitive start, the new works collaboration with McLaren netted its first points last […]
25/06/2015 2015 struggle might hurt 2016 ‘soon’ – Boullier Jun.25 (GMM) McLaren-Honda's continuing struggles might soon begin to also affect the 2016 campaign. That is the blunt admission of Eric Boullier, following yet another disastrous […]
02/08/2017 Honda still pushing to improve 2017 engine Aug.2 (GMM) Amid swirling speculation about the future, Honda is still pushing to improve its 2017 engine.
There are claims McLaren and Honda will divorce, but the struggling Japanese […]
08/03/2017 Boullier plays down ‘huge’ McLaren-Honda problems Mar.8 (GMM) Eric Boullier has moved to play down the severity of the rift between McLaren and Honda.
Reports from Barcelona on Tuesday said "huge" pressure had opened up between the two […]
03/09/2016 Alonso ‘satisfied’ with Honda progress – Sainz Sep.3 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he can sense the optimism in his friend and countryman Fernando Alonso.
Sainz, who drives for Toro Rosso, says McLaren's Honda power unit has now overtaken […]
27/03/2017 Vandoorne says McLaren slowest car in F1 Mar.27 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is not the only team driver who is highly critical of former F1 grandee McLaren-Honda's current predicament.
Many observers have interpreted Alonso's […]