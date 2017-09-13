Mercedes not re-thinking F1 project until 2020

Sep.13 (GMM) Mercedes is not yet thinking about its future in F1 beyond 2020.
That is the claim of Dieter Zetsche, the chairman of the German carmaker’s parent Daimler.
Mercedes’ future in motor racing has been the subject of recent speculation, after it announced its impending withdrawal from DTM and decision to join Formula E from 2019.
Speaking at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Zetsche said: “Formula one is linked to our history and our brand.
“It is a component that has helped us develop the brand and make it younger, so for now I do not see a change of strategy until 2021. The Concorde agreement will last until that date and I am not even thinking about it,” he added.
Zetsche was speaking after Mercedes launched the $5 million Project One supercar, featuring a 1000hp hybrid F1 engine.
“We decided to leave DTM and start the project in Formula E,” he explained. “At the moment this series is a social and PR platform, but we want to help to increase the competition between the teams.”
