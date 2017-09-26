Mercedes will not ‘cage’ polarising Hamilton

Sep.26 (GMM) Mercedes says it will continue to allow Lewis Hamilton to express his personality and opinions.

In recent days, the triple world champion has continued to polarise fans with his forays into US politics, fashion, his celebrity status and even veganism.

But team boss Toto Wolff said that from Mercedes’ point of view, Hamilton’s personality is “priceless”.

“If he drives a Ferrari road car, he drives a Ferrari road car,” he told Speed Week. “You can’t lock him in a cage.

“Sometimes it gives us grey hair, but on a difficult day he is the man we want to have in the car.”

Marketing boss Jens Thiemer agrees that Mercedes is comfortable with Hamilton’s often controversial or polarising views, behaviour and personality.

“We do not want marionettes or robots as ambassadors,” he said. “Some personalities are more difficult to handle, but I think to give them too many rules is wrong.

“Drivers must be sensitive to the brand they represent, but you have to let them be themselves as well,” Thiemer added.

Within the Mercedes team, the driver relationship between Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas is now fundamentally different to the fiery clash between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

“I liked it, and the fans did too,” Thiemer admitted, referring to Hamilton and Rosberg’s intense former rivalry.

“I would not say that this season is more boring, as we now have a duel that is not exclusively within the brand.”

Wolff also commented: “Our problem with Lewis and Nico was that one was always happy and the other not. Now we have a whole new dynamic.

“The question is what comes next? Do we want to keep this dynamic or is the nuclear variant better for us? I don’t know,” Wolff said.

Related News

  • 14/12/2015 Mercedes drivers understand team axe warning – Wolff Dec.14 (GMM) Mercedes chief Toto Wolff thinks the dominant team's two drivers have heard his warning about the intensity of their feud. As the 2015 season ended recently with the silver […]
  • 10/05/2015 Rosberg’s ‘humiliation over now’ – Lauda May 10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg's "humiliation" is finally over. That is the claim of Mercedes' always-blunt team chairman Niki Lauda, who had urged the German to urgently find a way to stop […]
  • 07/09/2015 Wolff denies Mercedes ‘got away with’ cheating Sep.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff has slammed the conspiracy theorists who think Mercedes got caught cheating at Monza. Ultimately, the stewards let Lewis Hamilton keep his win, eventually agreeing […]
  • 09/06/2015 Wolff plays down Hamilton ‘radio coaching’ Jun.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down suggestions Mercedes did not treat its drivers equally during the Canadian grand prix. During the Montreal race, leader Lewis Hamilton's engineer […]
  • 12/10/2016 Lauda will talk to Hamilton about media blow-up Oct.12 (GMM) Niki Lauda thinks Lewis Hamilton will be back up to speed in Austin next weekend -- even when it comes to his media responsibilities. While his engine was smoking in […]
  • 20/05/2015 Long wait for Hamilton contract finally ends May 20 (GMM) The long wait for official news about Lewis Hamilton's future finally ended on Wednesday. After months of speculation, delays and public negotiations, media reports said the […]
  • 22/05/2015 Hamilton contract a blow for Rosberg – Prost May 22 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's new contract is a psychological blow to Nico Rosberg. That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost. Earlier this week, Mercedes announced a new three-year […]
  • 26/10/2015 Hamilton can be ‘as big as Tiger Woods’ Oct.26 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is on the road to becoming one of the world's biggest ever sporting personalities. That is the claim of Zak Brown, an F1 marketing and sponsorship executive […]
  • 09/04/2017 Hamilton doesn’t want Alonso as teammate Apr.9 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given a strong sign that he doesn't want to share a garage with Fernando Alonso. Actually, the pair were teammates when Hamilton was a rookie and Alonso […]
  • 11/07/2017 Wolff looking ahead to 2019 driver market Jul.11 (GMM) Mercedes looks set to keep Valtteri Bottas on board for 2018. Since replacing Nico Rosberg, the Finn has won two races and is just 15 points behind his triple world champion […]