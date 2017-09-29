Palmer eyeing ‘long term’ Indycar switch for 2018

29/03/2016 F1 ‘not as attractive today’ – Sato Mar.29 (GMM) Former driver Takuma Sato says that, amid the category's obvious challenges, he still loves F1. The Japanese is now a mainstay of America's top open wheeler series Indycar, […]
18/09/2017 Father admits Palmer eyeing Williams seat Sep.18 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer's father has confirmed the 26-year-old is eyeing a switch to Williams for 2018.
Renault driver Palmer admitted Singapore was a difficult weekend, as he tackled […]
20/02/2016 Four F1 refugees eye Indycar switch Feb.20 (GMM) A swathe of out-of-work F1 drivers are looking to pick up the pieces in America's top open wheeler series. It is already known that, having lost their Manor and Renault […]
02/02/2016 Teammate Chilton ‘cannot watch’ Bianchi footage Feb.2 (GMM) Despite two recent tragedies, former F1 driver Max Chilton is pressing ahead with his career in motor racing. Chilton was the late Jules Bianchi's teammate at Marussia when […]
29/07/2017 Alonso admits 2018 Indycar switch possible Jul.29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is not ruling out a switch to America's top open wheeler category Indycar for 2018.
Amid his frustration in the third year of McLaren-Honda's hapless […]
11/06/2017 No McLaren Indycar team for now – Brown Jun.11 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours McLaren could launch a full-time Indycar team.
Fernando Alonso was recently competitive as he skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, with a […]
25/09/2017 Palmer set to keep Renault seat in 2017 Sep.25 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer looks set to keep his race seat at Renault for the rest of the 2018 season.
Sources report that the British driver and his father Jonathan turned down the […]
05/04/2017 Audi plays down latest F1 rumours Apr.5 (GMM) Audi has ruled out racing in formula one, at least in the short term.
Rumours Audi might be contemplating a foray were re-fired last week, when the Volkswagen brand was […]
06/09/2017 Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 ‘not 100pc’ – Marko Sep.6 (GMM) Red Bull is still open to 'selling' Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz to another team.
The energy drink company has a firm contract with the 22-year-old, but persistent rumours […]
18/12/2015 No Renault ‘fireworks’ in early 2016 – Palmer Dec.18 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer has warned that Renault may not shine immediately as the carmaker returns to full works status in formula one next year. It was amid Lotus' financial troubles […]