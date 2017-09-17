Porsche should enter F1 – Haug

Sep.17 (GMM) Norbert Haug has urged Porsche to enter formula one.
Recently, with the famous VW-owned carmaker announcing its decision to quit Le Mans, Porsche has been linked with a 2021 F1 engine foray — and even a potential Red Bull buyout.
“I can imagine that very well and from my point of view formula one would be a great fit for Porsche,” Haug, the former Mercedes F1 chief, told Speed Week.
“Like Audi, they can either spend EUR 250 million in prototypes or join Mercedes with a far more cost-effective move in formula one. If successful, the international media and audience exposure is unequalled,” he added.
“Porsche did an incredible job with its LMP1 prototype, had an excellent engine and car concept, and therefore demonstrated its competence for a commitment in formula one,” said Haug.
09/06/2017 Audi to make F1 decision ‘soon’ Jun.9 (GMM) Audi is not ruling out entering F1 in time for the new engine regulations in 2021.
The German marque has quit Le Mans and is now focused on Formula E, but the Dutch […]
28/07/2017 End is nigh for LMP1 and DTM – Massa Jul.28 (GMM) While F1 and Formula E keep growing and thriving, the end could be nigh for motor racing's other top categories Le Mans and DTM.
That is the view of formula one veteran […]
22/09/2015 Audi rejects latest Red Bull rumours Sep.22 (GMM) Audi has denied reports it has decided to enter formula one in 2018. Citing sources close to the Ingolstadt board, Germany's Auto Bild said on Monday that the VW brand Audi […]
16/06/2015 VW says ‘no talks’ about F1 project Jun.16 (GMM) Volkswagen has issued another denial to seemingly constant speculation it might be considering a foray in formula one. VW Group brands including Audi and Porsche, already […]
29/06/2015 F1 ‘not interesting’ for VW brands – Winterkorn Jun.29 (GMM) Martin Winterkorn has dealt a blow to those hoping a Volkswagen brand will enter F1 in the near future. Persistent speculation has linked Audi and Porsche, who both already […]
22/02/2015 McLaren-Honda will not win first race – Button Feb.22 (GMM) For now, McLaren's problems will not go away. At the start of the Barcelona test, a faulty seal on the Honda's MGU-K unit forced Japanese engineers to return the drawing […]
08/08/2017 Porsche not denying future F1 foray Aug.8 (GMM) Porsche is not denying that a "high efficiency engine" already under development could become the basis of a F1 project.
The German sports car maker shocked the world of […]
10/06/2016 Le Mans winner not eyeing F1 switch Jun.10 (GMM) A reigning winner of the fabled 24 hours of Le Mans says he is not keen on pushing for an opportunity to race in formula one.
Last year, one of Nico Hulkenberg's winning […]
18/03/2016 Hitzinger linked with Red Bull F1 engine foray Mar.18 (GMM) Rumours that Red Bull could build its own F1 engine are firing yet again. Team boss Christian Horner has always rejected the speculation on the basis that engine […]
13/07/2017 Porsche to make F1 decision in July – report Jul.13 (GMM) Porsche is tipped to decide within the next two weeks whether or not to enter formula one.
The Volkswagen brand is currently a frontrunner at Le Mans, but Auto Motor und […]