Red Bull ‘a second faster’ in Singapore – Lauda

Sep.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he has his eye on Red Bull in Singapore.

The world of F1 had touched down in Singapore expecting Ferrari to be the favourites on the tight and twisty floodlit streets.

Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, admitted the reigning world champions are somewhat struggling in Singapore.

“We were a bit worse than expected,” the F1 legend said. “But Ferrari was surprisingly slower.

“We thought Ferrari would be our problem, but it’s Red Bull,” Lauda added on Friday. “They were outstanding today.

“On the long runs they are a second faster than us.”

Related News

  • 17/09/2016 Lauda hits back at Verstappen’s ‘psychiatrist’ reply Sep.17 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he is not sorry about criticising Max Verstappen's aggressive driving. Amid widespread criticism of the 18-year-old's driving at Spa recently, F1 legend […]
  • 09/04/2017 Prost doubts Rosberg will return Apr.9 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost doubts Nico Rosberg will ever return to formula one. Prost, a quadruple world champion, actually made two comebacks after 'retiring': once in 1993 after […]
  • 11/03/2015 Berger says Mercedes well clear of rivals Mar.11 (GMM) Gerhard Berger has played down Mercedes' claim it will be challenged for victory early in 2015. Team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda warned this week that, contrary to […]
  • 21/07/2017 Mercedes, Red Bull slam ‘Halo’ decision Jul.21 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull bosses have hit out at the FIA's decision to impose the controversial 'Halo' frontal protection concept for 2018. Many fans are outraged with this […]
  • 23/02/2017 Bottas has ‘chance’ to beat Hamilton – Prost Feb.23 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has a "good chance" to take on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017. That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, while other observers wonder if […]
  • 10/03/2016 Plans for faster cars still on track – Lauda Mar.10 (GMM) F1 remains on track to speed up significantly in the future, according to Niki Lauda. It has been suggested that, despite touted plans to make the cars considerably faster, […]
  • 07/12/2016 ‘Rational’ Lauda can’t relate to Rosberg call – Wolff Dec.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff has excused his fellow Mercedes team chief Niki Lauda for initially reacting angrily to Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire. Lauda, an F1 legend and Mercedes […]
  • 10/03/2017 Hamilton faster than Bottas – Lauda Mar.10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is currently faster than his new teammate Valtteri Bottas. That is the view of Mercedes' team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda. Finn Bottas was signed by […]
  • 14/03/2017 Rosberg test visit ‘surprised’ Lauda Mar.14 (GMM) F1 legend Niki Lauda does not think Nico Rosberg will mount a return to formula one. When new world champion Rosberg shocked the world with his post-title retirement […]
  • 18/01/2017 Lauda ‘tension’ gone after Bottas signing Jan.18 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he feels relaxed now that Valtteri Bottas has been signed up for 2017. Earlier, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman sounded almost angry that Rosberg […]