Red Bull ‘a second faster’ in Singapore – Lauda

09/04/2017 Prost doubts Rosberg will return Apr.9 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost doubts Nico Rosberg will ever return to formula one.
Prost, a quadruple world champion, actually made two comebacks after 'retiring': once in 1993 after […]
11/03/2015 Berger says Mercedes well clear of rivals Mar.11 (GMM) Gerhard Berger has played down Mercedes' claim it will be challenged for victory early in 2015. Team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda warned this week that, contrary to […]
21/07/2017 Mercedes, Red Bull slam ‘Halo’ decision Jul.21 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull bosses have hit out at the FIA's decision to impose the controversial 'Halo' frontal protection concept for 2018.
Many fans are outraged with this […]
23/02/2017 Bottas has ‘chance’ to beat Hamilton – Prost Feb.23 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has a "good chance" to take on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.
That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, while other observers wonder if […]
10/03/2016 Plans for faster cars still on track – Lauda Mar.10 (GMM) F1 remains on track to speed up significantly in the future, according to Niki Lauda. It has been suggested that, despite touted plans to make the cars considerably faster, […]
10/03/2017 Hamilton faster than Bottas – Lauda Mar.10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is currently faster than his new teammate Valtteri Bottas.
That is the view of Mercedes' team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda.
Finn Bottas was signed by […]
14/03/2017 Rosberg test visit ‘surprised’ Lauda Mar.14 (GMM) F1 legend Niki Lauda does not think Nico Rosberg will mount a return to formula one.
When new world champion Rosberg shocked the world with his post-title retirement […]
18/01/2017 Lauda ‘tension’ gone after Bottas signing Jan.18 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he feels relaxed now that Valtteri Bottas has been signed up for 2017.
Earlier, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman sounded almost angry that Rosberg […]