Sainz to ‘finish season with Toro Rosso’

17/09/2017 Palmer read Renault axe story on internet Sep.17 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer says he learned about losing his seat at Renault from the internet.
"I knew it when I read it on the internet," Speed Week quotes the Briton as saying.
"So […]
18/09/2017 Sainz unsure if Singapore was last Toro Rosso race Sep.18 (GMM) Carlos Sainz left Singapore on Monday wondering if it had been his last race for Toro Rosso.
The Spaniard made his F1 debut for the junior Red Bull team in 2015, but will be […]
14/09/2017 Kvyat letting Toro Rosso focus on Honda news Sep.14 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he is happy to wait for news about his future in F1.
The Russian touched down in Singapore for this weekend's race fielding questions about his Toro Rosso […]
11/09/2017 Sainz not confirming Renault switch Sep.11 (GMM) Carlos Sainz looks set to contest his final race for Toro Rosso this weekend in Singapore.
Multiple sources are reporting that, in Singapore, the Spaniard will sign a […]
11/09/2017 Gasly hoping to make F1 debut in Malaysia Sep.11 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has not denied he looks set to become the newest rookie in formula one.
Over the weekend, multiple authoritative sources including Germany's major newspaper […]
25/09/2017 Palmer set to keep Renault seat in 2017 Sep.25 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer looks set to keep his race seat at Renault for the rest of the 2018 season.
Sources report that the British driver and his father Jonathan turned down the […]
15/09/2017 Palmer pushing to keep 2017 Renault seat Sep.15 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer says he intends to keep his Renault seat at least for the rest of the 2017 season.
Although confirmation is still lacking, strong rumours in Singapore suggest […]
18/09/2017 Father admits Palmer eyeing Williams seat Sep.18 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer's father has confirmed the 26-year-old is eyeing a switch to Williams for 2018.
Renault driver Palmer admitted Singapore was a difficult weekend, as he tackled […]
22/09/2017 Sainz unsure of early Renault debut Sep.22 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he still doesn't know which car he will be racing in Malaysia next week.
The Toro Rosso driver is being loaned to Renault for 2018, but there are reports […]