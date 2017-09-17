Sauber, Williams light up 2018 ‘silly season’

Sep.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica still has a good chance of returning to formula one next year.
With Carlos Sainz now joining Renault, the Pole – now backed by co-manager and reigning world champion Nico Rosberg – asked to be released from his agreement so he could pursue opportunities elsewhere in pitlane.
His best chance appears to be Williams, where he has now tested on the British team’s simulator at Grove.
Williams is considering replacing Felipe Massa, but needs an older-than-25 year old to satisfy alcohol sponsor Martini.
Other possibilities are Jolyon Palmer, Sergio Perez and even Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson.
Perez could be on the move from Force India, with rumours linking his seat with Charles Leclerc.
And even though Swede Ericsson is strongly tied to Sauber’s owners, it is believed Ferrari is pushing hard to accommodate its junior drivers Leclerc as well as Antonio Giovinazzi.
Both Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne – Ferrari’s top brass – visited Sauber’s Hinwil factory last week, according to Auto Motor und Sport.
A Ferrari spokesman confirmed: “It is true that Marchionne and Arrivabene were in Hinwil.
“Marchionne had never seen the factory. It is also correct that Ferrari wants to see its junior drivers Leclerc and Giovinazzi in the races as soon as possible.”
Ericsson, whose seat is now in doubt, told the Swedish publication Expressen: “There are many rumours.
“I know that my managers are in touch with Sauber and several other teams, including Williams.
“We will see what will happen in the coming weeks, but it’s an exciting time,” he added.
25/08/2017 Palmer pushing to keep Renault seat Aug.25 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer says he is determined to try to keep his place at Renault for 2018.
The Briton has scored zero points this year while his teammate Nico Hulkenberg amassed a […]
21/11/2016 More drivers complain about Halo Nov.21 (GMM) There is no guarantee the controversial 'Halo' concept will make its debut as planned in 2018.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, adding that although the […]
25/08/2016 Hulkenberg to also test Halo at Spa Aug.25 (GMM) Nico Rosberg will not be the only F1 driver trying the 'Halo' cockpit protection device in Friday practice.
It has emerged that the Force India of Nico Hulkenberg - an outed […]
08/07/2016 British Grand Prix – 1st Free Practice Hamilton quickest with a 1:31.654 from Rosberg (+0.033), Hulkenberg (+0.838), Vettel (+0.847), Ricciardo (+1.119), Raikkonen (+1.385), Verstappen (+1.548), Perez (+1.581), Sainz (+1.792) […]
29/02/2016 Mallya insists he is not losing Force India Feb.29 (GMM) Vijay Mallya has hit back at speculation his involvement in the F1 team Force India is coming to an end. Last week, after a long battle with Diageo, the flamboyant Indian […]
21/10/2016 Sauber eyes driver call before season end Oct.21 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn says Sauber is in no rush to announce its driver lineup for 2017.
With seats at Force India, Renault, Williams, Manor and Toro Rosso also still […]
18/06/2016 European Grand Prix – 3rd Free Practice Hamilton quickest with a 1:44.352 from Rosberg (+0.258), Hulkenberg (+1.188), Ricciardo (+1.268), Vettel (+1.278), Perez (+1.383), Verstappen (+1.549), Button (+1.602), Kvyat (+1.629) […]
17/06/2016 European Grand Prix – 2nd Free Practice
Hamilton quickest with a 1:44.223 from Rosberg (+0.690), Perez (+1.113), Bottas (+1.541), Hulkenberg (+1.697), Sainz (+1.804), Verstappen (+1.845), Vettel (+1.996), Button (+2.011) & […]
30/07/2016 German Grand Prix – 3rd Free Practice Rosberg quickest with a 1:15.738 from Hamilton (+0.057), Ricciardo (+0.099), Raikkonen (+0.164), Vettel (+0.366), Verstappen (+0.444), Bottas (+0.662), Massa (+0.892), Alonso (+1.178) & […]
22/07/2016 Hungarian Grand Prix – 1st Free Practice Hamilton quickest with a 1:21.347 from Rosberg (+0.237), Vettel (+1.644), Raikkonen (+1.735), Ricciardo (+1.827), Verstappen (+2.110), Alonso (+2.588), Button (+2.614), Grosjean (+2.666), […]