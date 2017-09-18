Singapore not ‘preliminary title decision’ – Wolff

23/09/2015 Mercedes must ‘think about’ team orders – Wolff Sep.23 (GMM) After Mercedes' mysterious performance slump of Singapore, boss Toto Wolff is no longer ruling out team orders. Earlier, Wolff said he would continue to allow the […]
01/09/2017 Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal Sep.1 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has confirmed reports he wants to sign a new Mercedes contract.
After the reports emerged recently, team boss Toto Wolff said that while he wants the triple […]
31/08/2017 Lauda hints Mercedes to keep Hamilton Aug.31 (GMM) Niki Lauda has suggested Mercedes will keep Lewis Hamilton beyond 2018.
In the past days, as Ferrari announced it is keeping Sebastian Vettel, there have been rumblings […]
04/09/2017 Ferrari ’embarrassing’ at Monza – Marchionne Sep.4 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari's performance at home at Monza was "embarrassing".
As Mercedes drove to a one-two, the team's drivers admitted they turned down their engines […]
01/10/2015 Wolff impressed by Ferrari resurgence Oct.1 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is taking Ferrari seriously as the Italian team continues its resurgence in 2015. While Sebastian Vettel won dominantly in Singapore, […]
30/04/2017 Mercedes denies Vettel switch reports Apr.30 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs have rubbished rumours Sebastian Vettel could be set to switch from Ferrari to Mercedes for 2018.
German Vettel, the world championship leader and Sochi pole […]
30/05/2017 Vettel on pole for 2017 title – Lauda May 30 (GMM) Niki Lauda has admitted Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is now on pole position for the 2017 world championship.
Amid Lewis Hamilton's Monaco struggles, Vettel won in Monaco and […]
02/09/2017 Bottas would accept ‘number 2’ role Sep.2 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he is prepared to work as the de-facto 'number 2' at Mercedes -- but not yet.
For the moment, the Finn is still technically in the hunt to beat Sebastian […]
31/07/2017 Horner questions Mercedes ‘team order’ decision Jul.31 (GMM) Mercedes has admitted a team decision in Hungary may cost Lewis Hamilton the world championship.
During the Hungaroring race, Valtteri Bottas let Hamilton past in order to […]
15/09/2016 Hamilton not worried about Singapore slump Sep.15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not too worried about a repeat this weekend of Mercedes' poor showing in the Singapore grand prix last year.
Amid three seasons of dominance for […]