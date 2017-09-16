T-wings banned for 2018 but shark fins staying

Sep.16 (GMM) The shark fins are staying, but F1 fans can wave goodbye to unseemly ‘T-wings’ in 2018.

That is the news out of Singapore with regards to tweaks to the 2018 technical regulations.

It had been rumoured that the ‘shark fins’ would go as well, but Auto Motor und Sport reports that the engine cover appendages will still be on the cars next year.

But what is going are the T-wings, such as the unseemly version seen on the Force India in Singapore.

“We call our solution here the Stegosaurus,” laughed Force India technical boss Andy Green.

Also banned for 2018 are the so-called ‘monkey seats’, with the changes to be officially discussed at the next meeting of the F1 strategy group.

“The FIA wants to get rid of the monkey seat, because they suspect the teams could use it for exhaust gas blowing,” Green said.



