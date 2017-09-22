Vettel engine not damaged in crash – report

Sep.22 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel’s engine was not damaged in his first-lap Singapore crash last weekend.
La Repubblica newspaper had reported that with his points deficit already blowing out to 28 points, Vettel might receive a further blow in the form of a grid penalty after photos showed damage to his Singapore power unit.
But Germany’s Auto Bild reports that Vettel’s engine “was not damaged” and can be used again later in the season.
Better still, Ferrari will roll out on schedule a new-specification power unit in Malaysia next weekend, the report added.
And teammate Kimi Raikkonen looks set to get right behind Vettel’s campaign to catch up with Lewis Hamilton in the next two months.
“As drivers, we know exactly what Ferrari expects from us,” the Finn is quoted by Speed Week.
“Of course I will help Vettel when it comes to the world title, just as I would expect help from him.”
Before Raikkonen can do that, though, Ferrari will have to tackle Sepang, a circuit expected to favour Mercedes.
Raikkonen said: “You assume it will be difficult for us. We don’t.
“We go there, it’s another race, another weekend, and we go there full of fight and we’ll do our best.”
