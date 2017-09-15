Wehrlein quiet on new 2018 Sauber seat rumours

Sep.15 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein is not commenting on reports he still has a shot at keeping his Sauber seat for 2018.
Two weeks ago, the German sounded pessimistic about the future, as Sauber is set to take a Ferrari-backed driver next year.
And his existing teammate, Marcus Ericsson, is closely aligned with Sauber’s new owners.
But Auto Bild reports in Singapore that Wehrlein is in fact still in the running, as new boss Frederic Vasseur apparently regards the 22-year-old as the perfect benchmark for likely 2018 Sauber rookie Charles Leclerc.
“I cannot say anything at the moment,” Wehrlein responded.
“Conversations are taking place and anyway I would never categorically rule out Sauber for 2018. You never say never,” he added.
“I would like to stay in formula one and race, and there are possibilities for that,” said Wehrlein.
01/08/2017 F1 exit likely for Wehrlein – report Aug.1 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein says he is doing all he can to stay in formula one beyond 2017.
Germany's Bild newspaper says it is likely the 22-year-old will lose his seat at Sauber at the […]
28/07/2017 Sauber eyes upgrade to 2018 Ferrari engine Jul.28 (GMM) Sauber looks set to stick with Ferrari power for 2018.
Following a period of speculation, the Swiss team's new boss Frederic Vasseur confirmed in Hungary that he has called […]
29/07/2017 Sauber not ruling out Ferrari-linked driver Jul.29 (GMM) Sauber is not ready to think about its 2018 driver lineup.
That is the view of the Swiss team's brand new boss Frederic Vasseur, as he attends his first grand prix in Sauber […]
25/08/2017 Wehrlein admits Ferrari junior could oust him Aug.25 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has admitted he might find himself ousted by Sauber at the end of the year.
There are reports that after new team boss Frederic Vasseur swapped the team's […]
23/06/2017 Kaltenborn exit ‘a shame’ – Wehrlein Jun.23 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein in Baku said it is "a shame" boss Monisha Kaltenborn was ousted from the Sauber team.
Sauber's new owner has rejected rumours F1's first female team boss […]
02/09/2017 Sauber poised to make announcement Sep.2 (GMM) Sauber is poised to make a key announcement about the future.
The F1 rumour mill at Monza says the Swiss team will confirm either that Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is […]
14/07/2017 Sauber-Honda engine deal in doubt – Ericsson Jul.14 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson has admitted the identity of Sauber's engine supplier for 2018 is in doubt.
Earlier, the Swiss team inked a contract to become Honda's first F1 customer, but […]
01/09/2017 Leclerc set for 2018 F1 debut – manager Sep.1 (GMM) Charles Leclerc's manager says he thinks the 19-year-old will be on the formula one grid next year.
Currently, the Monaco-born driver is dominating the Formula 2 championship […]
04/08/2017 Wehrlein not keen on Formula E move Aug.4 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has played down claims he could keep his racing career alive in Formula E next year.
This week, we reported that with Ferrari looking to make Sauber its […]
27/08/2017 ‘Another 2018 option’ for Wehrlein – Wolff Aug.27 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein is not yet out of the running for a F1 seat in 2018.
That is the view of Toto Wolff, who oversees the career of the Mercedes-backed German […]