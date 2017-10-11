Abu Dhabi wants to keep hosting F1 finale

26/09/2016 Abu Dhabi boss hopes for title finale fight Sep.26 (GMM) Abu Dhabi's F1 boss is hoping the 2016 world championship goes right down to the wire.
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton are separated by just 8 points with 6 races […]
29/12/2015 Man charged with Abu Dhabi GP terror plot Dec.29 (GMM) A man appeared in a United Arab Emirates court early this week charged with planning a terrorist attack on the Abu Dhabi grand prix. The defendant is accused of supporting […]
19/02/2015 Bahrain confirms Qatar race talks ‘still on’ Feb.19 (GMM) Bahrain has admitted it is in "talks" amid reports neighbouring Qatar is about to join the F1 calendar. Earlier, F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said that despite the oil-rich […]
16/11/2015 Arrivabene criticises Pirelli tyre test secrecy Nov.16 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has hit out at the decision to hold the forthcoming post-season Abu Dhabi tyre test behind closed doors. Two days after the chequered flag falls on the […]
12/12/2016 Hamilton, Wolff, end Abu Dhabi controversy Dec.12 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff are looking to put the controversy of the Abu Dhabi finale firmly in the past.
After the 2016 finale, Mercedes boss Wolff was said to be […]
07/08/2017 Carey wants title showdown in Abu Dhabi Aug.7 (GMM) Chase Carey says he does not have a personal favourite for the 2017 title.
While Lewis Hamilton is the superstar and Sebastian Vettel does not even have social media […]
09/02/2015 Qatar now close to F1 race deal – official Feb.9 (GMM) Qatar claims it is about to join the F1 calendar. Earlier, F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said that despite the oil-rich Arab state's interest, Qatar's grand prix aspirations […]
24/09/2015 Teams still arguing over Pirelli tyre test Sep.24 (GMM) F1 teams are reportedly still arguing over whether Pirelli's new 'ultra soft' compound for the 2016 season will be tested in Abu Dhabi after the November season finale. Paul […]
02/12/2016 Rosberg not commenting on Hamilton quit reports Dec.2 (GMM) New world champion Nico Rosberg this week did not want to comment on the latest rumours surrounding his teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Following his title defeat to Rosberg, […]
30/11/2016 F1 drivers back Hamilton amid controversy Nov.30 (GMM) F1 drivers past and present have leapt to the defence of Lewis Hamilton, as the controversy about his 'backing up' tactics in Abu Dhabi continues.
Mercedes is contemplating […]