Alonso not commenting on Catalonia issue

15/02/2016 No free TV coverage in Spain in 2016 – report Feb.15 (GMM) Free-to-air television coverage of F1 throughout Spain has ended, according to the Spanish sports daily El Mundo Deportivo. The report said the 2016 world championship can […]
23/02/2015 De la Rosa set for Mercedes switch – report Feb.23 (GMM) Pedro de la Rosa could be set to return to formula one with Mercedes. In recent years, the Spanish veteran worked closely with his countryman Fernando Alonso at Ferrari as […]
06/02/2017 Rosberg wanted Alonso to replace him Feb.6 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg has admitted he would have liked Mercedes to replace him for 2017 with Fernando Alonso.
Actually, the German marque has signed up Williams driver […]
07/04/2015 Spaniards defend Alonso after McLaren switch Apr.7 (GMM) Two of Fernando Alonso's countrymen have backed the Spaniard to eventually succeed at the wheel of a McLaren-Honda. McLaren's early 2015 struggle, and his Ferrari successor […]
18/04/2017 Alonso denies voluntarily quitting Bahrain GP Apr.18 (GMM) Sources close to Fernando Alonso have "strongly denied" suggestions the Spaniard voluntarily quit Sunday's Bahrain grand prix.
After making derogatory comments about the […]
16/04/2016 McLaren wants to keep Alonso beyond 2017 Apr.16 (GMM) McLaren-Honda has opened the door for Fernando Alonso to renew his contract beyond the end of next year. "If he continues working and driving in the same way for us, we […]
04/02/2016 Ghosn wants Renault return for Alonso Feb.4 (GMM) Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday did not hide that enticing Fernando Alonso back to the new works Renault team is an objective. "Would I like to sign Alonso? For sure," he told the […]
20/03/2017 Alonso to ‘lose his patience’ – Ramirez Mar.20 (GMM) Fernando Alonso will eventually "lose his patience" with McLaren-Honda.
That is the view of the famous British outfit's former long-time team manager Jo Ramirez.
The […]