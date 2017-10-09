Austin seat still not confirmed for Gasly

01/10/2017 Gasly would give up Super Formula title for Austin Oct.1 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he isn't sure if he will vacate his new F1 seat next month to take a shot at winning the 2017 Super Formula title.
As GP2 champion, the Frenchman was sent […]
27/09/2017 Sponsor says Kvyat out for ‘two races only’ Sep.27 (GMM) A Toro Rosso sponsor says Daniil Kvyat could be back in the car in a month.
The junior Red Bull team has announced that Kvyat has been sidelined for "the next grands prix" […]
26/07/2016 Kvyat set for Red Bull split – report Jul.26 (GMM) Red Bull does not intend to renew its contract with Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat for 2017.
That is the claim of the Russian news agency Izvestia, citing the information of […]
07/10/2017 Gasly admits future still uncertain Oct.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is still unsure how he will spend the remainder of the 2017 season -- and then whether he will step up with a full Toro Rosso seat next year.
Heading […]
05/09/2016 Marko, Gasly deny Kvyat axe rumours Sep.5 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at rumours Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly is set to take over Daniil Kvyat's Toro Rosso seat with immediate effect.
At Monza on Sunday, French GP2 […]
09/07/2016 Kvyat not willing to predict Toro Rosso seat Jul.9 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he is still not in a position to predict his next step in formula one.
Initially disappointed and angry to have been demoted by Red Bull, the energy drink's […]
19/01/2017 GP2 champion Gasly heads to Japan Jan.19 (GMM) Reigning GP2 champion will keep his skills sharp this year in Japan's top tier of open wheel racing.
Just like his GP2 champion predecessor Stoffel Vandoorne last year, it […]
24/10/2016 Gasly ‘cannot understand’ Kvyat decision Oct.24 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he "cannot understand" why Red Bull overlooked him for a Toro Rosso seat for 2017.
While Daniil Kvyat's future has looked bleak at times this year, […]
27/10/2016 Gasly to be reserve driver in 2017 – Marko Oct.27 (GMM) Pierre Gasly will remain a part of Red Bull's F1 programme in 2017.
That is the news from Dr Helmut Marko, who is in charge of the energy drink company's high profile and […]