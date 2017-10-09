Bottas emerging from performance slump – Wolff

07/08/2017 Bottas has no ‘plan B’ for 2018 Aug.7 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has admitted he does not have a 'plan B' in the event Mercedes does not re-sign him for 2018.
While the Finn only has a single-year contract at present, it is […]
04/09/2017 Bottas staying at Mercedes in 2018 – Lauda Sep.4 (GMM) Mercedes is now poised to announce that Valtteri Bottas is staying put for 2018.
Team boss Toto Wolff said at Monza that keeping the Finn at the team for a second season is a […]
21/08/2015 Bottas says rumours hurt Williams relationship Aug.21 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas claims rumours about a switch to Ferrari hurt his relationship with Williams. The speculation about the young Finn's move was so strong at one point that […]
01/10/2017 Wolff ‘worried’ about Bottas slump Oct.1 (GMM) Toto Wolff admits he is "worried" about Valtteri Bottas' performance slump.
Until just a few races ago, Finland's Bottas was performing well in his first season for Mercedes […]
24/06/2017 Boullier has ‘contracts to negotiate’ Jun.24 (GMM) McLaren has "contracts to negotiate", according to team boss Eric Boullier.
In Baku, the Frenchman was speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, amid swirling rumours that […]
09/11/2016 Magnussen signs ‘multi-year’ Haas deal – source Nov.9 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will switch from Renault to the American team Haas for 2017, a source told us on Wednesday morning.
The Dane had been hoping for a longer stay with the works […]
20/08/2015 Ferrari keeps Raikkonen for 2016 Aug.20 (GMM) Ferrari has ended speculation about Kimi Raikkonen's future by re-signing the Finn for 2016. "The driver lineup next season will still consist of the Finnish driver and […]
17/10/2016 Wolff admits contract talks taking place Oct.17 (GMM) Toto Wolff has backed Niki Lauda's claim that the Mercedes bosses are set to stay at the team beyond 2017.
F1 legend, team chairman and co-owner Lauda revealed last week […]
21/05/2015 Too soon for Ferrari ‘silly season’ – Bottas May 21 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas on Wednesday said the 'silly season' has come too soon. There was an awkward moment between countrymen Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen on Wednesday, when the […]
01/05/2015 Source denies Bottas has signed Ferrari deal May 1 (GMM) A Finnish media source has hit back at rumours Valtteri Bottas is closing on a switch to Ferrari. Italian sources this week reported that the Williams driver could replace […]