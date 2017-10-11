F1 looking into Dutch street race

08/11/2015 Zandvoort eyes F1 return for Dutch GP Nov.8 (GMM) Holland is the latest former F1 host nation looking to return to the calendar. While the sport has headed to new venues in Asia and the Middle East in recent years with mixed […]
10/03/2016 Struggling Sauber pays staff Mar.10 (GMM) Sauber has now paid the two thirds of its 300-strong workforce in Switzerland who were waiting for their overdue February wages. "The financial situation for Sauber is […]
05/08/2016 Ecclestone credits Verstappen for Heineken deal Aug.5 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has credited Max Verstappen for tipping Heineken over the edge in deciding to enter F1.
In June, the Dutch beer giant signed a reported multi-hundred […]
30/01/2017 Austin would welcome more US races Jan.30 (GMM) US grand prix organisers say they would welcome more American races.
F1's new owners, the US media group Liberty Media, are keen to expand the calendar to up to 25 races, […]
01/06/2016 Doornbos warns Ricciardo over ’emotional’ rhetoric Jun.1 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos has advised Daniel Ricciardo to tone down his post-race rhetoric in the wake of the Monaco grand prix.
The Australian was nothing short […]
20/05/2015 Former boss slams ‘unprofessional’ Perez May 20 (GMM) One of Sergio Perez's former team chiefs has slammed the Mexican driver. Peter Mucke is a well-known name in the formative classes of motor racing, having paved the road to […]
24/03/2017 Brawn defends diluting F1 ‘exclusivity’ Mar.24 (GMM) Ross Brawn thinks F1 can afford to dilute some of its "exclusivity" in order to bring the fans closer to the action.
A debate is now raging about new owner Liberty Media's […]
09/05/2017 F1 ‘different’ post-Ecclestone – Barcelona May 9 (GMM) "Things are different" now that Bernie Ecclestone is no longer in charge of formula one.
That is the claim of Vicenc Aguilera, the president of the long-time Spanish grand […]
13/07/2017 25 races ‘not bad’ for F1 staff – Brawn Jul.13 (GMM) Ross Brawn is not ruling out an expansion of the F1 calendar to include 25 races.
Recently, after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso threatened to quit if there are 25 races […]
08/04/2017 Ecclestone could attend next two races Apr.8 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could attend the next two grands prix.
The 86-year-old has been absent ever since Liberty Media decided to replace him for 2017 and beyond […]