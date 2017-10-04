Haas wants Sepang to pay Grosjean repair bill

21/12/2015 Sepang to close for F1 upgrades Dec.21 (GMM) Sepang, the Malaysian grand prix circuit, will be closed for three months for repairs ahead of the 2016 race. Usually, Malaysia hosts an early round of the world […]
02/10/2017 Boss defends ‘bad boy’ Magnussen Oct.2 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's boss has defended the under-fire Danish driver.
In Hungary, Haas driver Magnussen famously told Nico Hulkenberg to "suck my b-lls", after the German called […]
28/04/2017 Sepang boss slams Ecclestone, Liberty Apr.28 (GMM) Malaysia grand prix chief Razlan Razali has hit out at former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sepang's last race in October.
For cost reasons, the government has […]
29/03/2015 Malaysia announces new F1 race deal Mar.29 (GMM) Malaysia will continue to host a grand prix for at least the next three years. As the chequered flag waved on Sepang's seventeenth F1 race on Sunday, the office of the […]
02/10/2017 Malaysia may return to F1 in future – PM Oct.2 (GMM) Sunday's Malaysian grand prix may not have been the last at Sepang.
That is the view of the country's prime minister Najib Razak, who was speaking as many F1 insiders sadly […]
25/10/2016 Sepang says no quick decision over GP ‘break’ Oct.25 (GMM) Sepang, the host of the Malaysian grand prix, has warned there will be no quick decision over the future of the race near Kuala Lumpur.
Sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin […]
19/08/2016 Sepang reveals circuit changes for 2016 Aug.19 (GMM) Malaysia's F1 chief has revealed that the Sepang circuit has undergone significant changes ahead of the 2016 race.
Usually one of the first races each year, the event just […]
29/03/2015 No Hamilton contract news for ‘few more days’ Mar.29 (GMM) The Malaysian grand prix weekend started and ended without Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes contract being announced. The reigning world champion entered the Sepang weekend […]
26/10/2016 Sepang will still host 2017 Malaysia GP Oct.26 (GMM) Race organisers have admitted that scrapping the Malaysian grand prix would have legal ramifications.
Government and Sepang circuit chiefs this week have flagged the […]
26/03/2015 Bottas tweaks car after back injury Mar.26 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says modifications have been made to his car ahead of the Malaysian grand prix. The Finn got clearance from FIA doctors on Thursday to return for Williams […]