Honda success would make McLaren look ‘silly’

Oct.3 (GMM) Zak Brown admits McLaren team management will look “silly” if Honda takes a huge step forward in 2018.
After three years of struggling with the Japanese marque, McLaren has dumped Honda and will be powered by customer Renault engines from next season.
Honda is moving to the junior Red Bull team Toro Rosso, with official Dr Helmut Marko saying things are “looking up”.
Indeed, Stoffel Vandoorne told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF that Malaysia had been “my best performance since I was in F1, after qualifying and racing his McLaren-Honda to seventh.
So the obvious question to ask is how McLaren will feel if it turns out that the British team dumped its works partner just as Honda finally makes a breakthrough.
“Obviously if Honda starts to win in 2018 and we’re not, we will look silly,” McLaren executive Zak Brown is quoted by the Spanish daily Marca.
“But I think everyone has to make their decisions and then accept the outcome.
“I think the moment you make any decision there is always an element of ‘What if I’m wrong?’ But I think everyone has done their homework and it was a group decision that was not easy,” Brown said.
“It’s like Indianapolis. Some said ‘What if Alonso is injured?’ ‘What if we lose a great opportunity in Monaco?’ But fortunately he (Alonso) drove perfectly and Jenson (Button) started from the pitlane.
“We have to look forward and not back,” Brown added.
However, works Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez is not so sure McLaren has made a wise choice in dumping the Japanese.
“I think they knew from the beginning that it was a long-term project,” he is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo newspaper.
“McLaren knew this could happen even if Honda is one of the most powerful brands in the world. I hope it does turn out that McLaren’s decision is hasty and that Honda is the best in both motorcycles and cars,” he added.
01/10/2017 Marko to visit Honda HQ after Malaysia Oct.1 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko will head to Honda's Japanese headquarters after the Malaysian grand prix.
The Red Bull chief was part of the negotiations that sees axed McLaren partner […]
05/09/2017 McLaren, Renault waiting for Toro Rosso decision Sep.5 (GMM) The ball is in Red Bull's court as the McLaren-Honda saga rolls on.
As the teams packed up in Monza, it seemed clear that McLaren and Honda were set to split.
"I'm still […]
04/09/2017 McLaren poised to announce 2018 Renault deal Sep.4 (GMM) McLaren is poised to announce its switch from Honda to Renault power for the 2018 season.
It was a weekend of high-politicking at Monza, with the outcome expected to be […]
19/07/2017 McLaren-Mercedes talks ‘not promising’ – Horner Jul.19 (GMM) Christian Horner sees parallels between McLaren's current situation and the predicament faced by Red Bull two years ago.
In 2015, amid Red Bull's falling out with Renault, […]
04/08/2017 Marko not denying Toro Rosso-Honda rumours Aug.4 (GMM) Toro Rosso is at the centre of the F1 rumour mill, as the sport enters its summer break.
As tired team personnel packed up after the post-race Hungarian GP test, word went […]
06/09/2017 Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 ‘not 100pc’ – Marko Sep.6 (GMM) Red Bull is still open to 'selling' Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz to another team.
The energy drink company has a firm contract with the 22-year-old, but persistent rumours […]
16/07/2017 Now Toro Rosso linked with Honda switch Jul.16 (GMM) The uncertainty about Honda's future in F1 has taken another twist.
Already, it was not clear whether McLaren and Honda would stay together for 2018, or even if the customer […]
07/04/2015 Toro Rosso happy with Renault progress Apr.7 (GMM) Toro Rosso says it is happy with the progress being made by Renault. While the senior team Red Bull slammed its French partner after Melbourne, Toro Rosso has emerged as the […]