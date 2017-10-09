Japanese supplier blamed for Vettel failure

Oct.9 (GMM) Fingers of blame are pointing at a team supplier, after Ferrari’s 2017 title campaign turned into a Japanese nightmare.
NGK, the supplier of spark plugs to the Italian team, is located just an hour from Suzuka.
And on Sunday, it was a simple failed spark plug that led to Sebastian Vettel’s retirement — and almost certainly left the world championship in the hands of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
“The world cup dream for Ferrari has been postponed until 2018,” Corriere della Sera declared.
Some are speculating that Ferrari’s nightmare Asian tour could cost team boss Maurizio Arrivabene his job.
But the Italian knows where to look for Sunday’s failure.
“Everybody saw what happened,” said Arrivabene. “Do you see any mistake by the team?”
He told Italian television Sky: “The car is good beyond the components that cost us.
“But we have to turn the page, keep motivated, do the analysis of what happened, and go to Austin, even if the points (deficit) to Mercedes is a lot.”
German Vettel defended his team, saying reliability problems can be the price of pushing hard. If he doesn’t finish at least fifth in Austin and Hamilton wins again, the championship chase will be over definitively.
“I don’t think you have to be a maths genius,” said Vettel when asked if the title is slipping away. “But we still have a chance. It’s just not in our hands as we would like it to be.”
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was seen consoling Arrivabene on the Ferrari pitwall after Sunday’s race.
“I get on very well with Maurizio and they must all feel awful,” he said.
“Maybe it is the development slope of the team. They made a huge step forward from 2016 to 2017. Their car is super-fast, it just lacks reliability and that is the next step.”
However, Wolff insisted it’s not over until it’s over, and his fellow Mercedes boss Niki Lauda agrees.
“I feel sorry for Sebastian,” said Lauda. “Thank God it’s them and not us, but Ferrari need to look where these small mistakes come from and correct them.
“Sebastian has a big deficit, but I always say that as long as the title is not won or lost, it is not won or lost.”
08/03/2017 Bottas not sure Ferrari 2017 ‘favourite’ Mar.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is not willing to back new teammate Lewis Hamilton's claim that Ferrari is the new "favourite" for 2017.
"Just on times it looks like Ferrari might be the […]
21/09/2017 Vettel can still win 2017 title – Brawn Sep.21 (GMM) F1 boss Ross Brawn has backed Sebastian Vettel to bounce back and continue to fight for the 2017 title.
After Singapore, where the Ferrari driver was blamed for the […]
06/07/2017 ‘No more chances’ for temper-prone Vettel Jul.6 (GMM) The FIA would have to act if Sebastian Vettel loses control of his temper one more time.
That is the view of former F1 driver turned pundit Marc Surer, amid criticism of the […]
23/06/2015 Time running out for Ferrari’s Vettel – Wolff Jun.23 (GMM) Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is still clinging onto contention for the 2015 title, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff. The Italian team has closed the gap on Mercedes this […]
09/10/2016 Dallara plays down Ferrari partnership Oct.9 (GMM) Dallara has played down rumours it is in partnership with Ferrari.
The rumours about the great Maranello marque and the niche Italian race car manufacturer have been […]
30/10/2015 Hamilton reluctant to help Rosberg beat Vettel Oct.30 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is reluctant to help teammate Nico Rosberg cap off Mercedes' 2015 season with a clean sweep. The German team and the British driver have already […]
05/05/2017 Villeneuve ‘surprised’ by Ferrari in 2017 May 5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says he is surprised by Ferrari's form so far this year.
After three years of utter Mercedes dominance, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is leading the world […]
08/10/2016 Vettel must ‘earn’ new Ferrari contract – boss Oct.8 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene says Sebastian Vettel will have to earn a new Ferrari contract.
The timing of the Ferrari team chief's comments is interesting, after sections of the […]
17/11/2015 Rosberg, Vettel ‘wake up’ for 2016 attack Nov.17 (GMM) F1 is looking ahead to a more competitive 2016 season starring Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel, according to the Italian press. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton dominated this […]
10/06/2017 No Ferrari switch for 2018 – Ricciardo Jun.10 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has scotched any lingering speculation about the chances of a Ferrari switch for 2018.
Amid persistent paddock rumours, Red Bull chiefs have said both the […]