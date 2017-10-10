Kubica will not race Toro Rosso in Austin – Rosberg
Oct.10 (GMM) Co-manager Nico Rosberg has counted Robert Kubica out of the running for a one-off debut in Austin next weekend.
Toro Rosso is looking for a one-off replacement for Pierre Gasly, who during the US grand prix weekend will be in Japan fighting for the Super Formula title.
Pole Kubica is looking to return to F1 after a seven-season absence due to a permanent arm injury. He has tested for Renault this year and is now in the running to replace Felipe Massa at Williams in 2018.
But Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport said the 32-year-old’s management, including the reigning world champion Rosberg, is not pushing for the Gasly seat.
Reportedly, one of the reasons is that when Kubica does return, he would have to give back a lifetime insurance payout he received for being permanently unable to race in F1 — even if that comeback is for one race only.
And Rosberg said Toro Rosso’s one-race opportunity would be too great a risk for Kubica.
“If you are thrown into deep water in a strange car without a test, you can only lose,” said the German. “It is better to keep going for the Williams opportunity.”
10/10/2017 Toro Rosso to announce Gasly’s US GP replacement Oct.10 (GMM) Team owner Red Bull will imminently decide who will replace Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly at the US grand prix next weekend.
Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko says Toro Rosso's […]
09/10/2017 Austin seat still not confirmed for Gasly Oct.9 (GMM) It still is not clear whether Pierre Gasly will race for Toro Rosso next time out at Austin.
Earlier, it seemed possible the French rookie would return to Japan instead of […]
01/10/2017 Gasly would give up Super Formula title for Austin Oct.1 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he isn't sure if he will vacate his new F1 seat next month to take a shot at winning the 2017 Super Formula title.
As GP2 champion, the Frenchman was sent […]
13/07/2017 Buemi, Kubica rumours heating up Jul.13 (GMM) Sebastien Buemi is not ruling out a return to the F1 grid.
Since losing his Toro Rosso seat, the 28-year-old Swiss has become a top sports car and Formula E driver.
But […]
08/10/2017 No Toro Rosso seat for Wehrlein – Marko Oct.8 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has denied rumours Pascal Wehrlein could be in the running to race for Toro Rosso in 2018.
On Sunday, both teams confirmed that Jolyon Palmer has been axed by […]
13/09/2017 Kubica eyeing F1 options beyond Renault Sep.13 (GMM) Robert Kubica is exploring his options at other teams for 2018.
The news comes amid widespread reports the French works team Renault is set to pair current Toro Rosso driver […]
10/10/2017 Beating Hulkenberg ‘will not be easy’ – Sainz Oct.10 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is happy to make the switch to Renault earlier than originally planned.
Actually, the Spaniard said recently that he preferred to spend the rest of the […]
16/09/2017 Rosberg to help Kubica’s F1 comeback Sep.16 (GMM) Retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg has joined Robert Kubica's management team.
The German announced on Twitter that he is "excited to be working with Robert" on […]
26/09/2017 Kubica not denying Williams rumours Sep.26 (GMM) Robert Kubica has not denied speculation he is now in the running for the Williams race seat for 2018.
Earlier, the former BMW and Renault driver was eyeing a return to F1 […]