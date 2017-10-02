Malaysia may return to F1 in future – PM

Oct.2 (GMM) Sunday’s Malaysian grand prix may not have been the last at Sepang.
That is the view of the country’s prime minister Najib Razak, who was speaking as many F1 insiders sadly farewelled the venue near Kuala Lumpur after almost two decades.
For cost reasons, the Malaysian government has withdrawn from the F1 calendar, and the Sepang circuit boss this weekend backed that decision by saying the track wouldn’t host a race in 2018 even if Liberty Media waived the fee altogether.
But PM Razak said he attended Sunday’s final Malaysian grand prix with “a sentimental feeling”.
However, he backed the decision to stop hosting the race.
“It has been diminishing returns for us and because of that, the economic viability of it became less attractive,” he told the local Star newspaper.
“We decided to review and terminate (the contract) but that doesn’t mean we can’t reconsider it at some point in time in the future, provided economic returns are favourable to us,” Najib added.
“I feel 19 years is a good stretch and we decided to close the book and concentrate on other races here.”
29/03/2015 Malaysia announces new F1 race deal Mar.29 (GMM) Malaysia will continue to host a grand prix for at least the next three years. As the chequered flag waved on Sepang's seventeenth F1 race on Sunday, the office of the […]
07/04/2017 Petronas staying despite Malaysia GP exit Apr.7 (GMM) The Malaysian grand prix in October will be the last held at the Sepang circuit near Kuala Lumpur, a constant F1 host since 1999.
Reports suggested race organisers and F1's […]
28/04/2017 Sepang boss slams Ecclestone, Liberty Apr.28 (GMM) Malaysia grand prix chief Razlan Razali has hit out at former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sepang's last race in October.
For cost reasons, the government has […]
26/10/2016 Sepang will still host 2017 Malaysia GP Oct.26 (GMM) Race organisers have admitted that scrapping the Malaysian grand prix would have legal ramifications.
Government and Sepang circuit chiefs this week have flagged the […]
30/10/2016 Wolff not commenting on Petronas exit rumours Oct.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff is not commenting on reports Mercedes may lose its title sponsor.
Earlier, it emerged that Malaysia is considering not extending its contract to host an annual […]
28/10/2016 Malaysia should back drivers, not race – minister Oct.28 (GMM) Money currently put into hosting an annual grand prix could instead support Malaysian drivers pushing to break into F1.
That is the claim of Malaysian sports minister Khairy […]
12/01/2017 McLaren still interested in F1 stake – Brown Jan.12 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down reports F1 teams might be reluctant to accept Liberty Media's offer of shares in the sport.
It emerged in recent days that although the F1's owner […]
21/12/2015 Sepang to close for F1 upgrades Dec.21 (GMM) Sepang, the Malaysian grand prix circuit, will be closed for three months for repairs ahead of the 2016 race. Usually, Malaysia hosts an early round of the world […]
25/10/2016 Sepang says no quick decision over GP ‘break’ Oct.25 (GMM) Sepang, the host of the Malaysian grand prix, has warned there will be no quick decision over the future of the race near Kuala Lumpur.
Sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin […]
19/08/2016 Sepang reveals circuit changes for 2016 Aug.19 (GMM) Malaysia's F1 chief has revealed that the Sepang circuit has undergone significant changes ahead of the 2016 race.
Usually one of the first races each year, the event just […]