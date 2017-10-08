No Toro Rosso seat for Wehrlein – Marko

Oct.8 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has denied rumours Pascal Wehrlein could be in the running to race for Toro Rosso in 2018.

On Sunday, both teams confirmed that Jolyon Palmer has been axed by Renault and will be replaced by Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz from Austin later this month.

To fill Sainz’s place, axed Daniil Kvyat will return, but whether the Russian will race full-time alongside Pierre Gasly next year is not yet clear.

That’s because German Wehrlein, the Mercedes-backed Sauber driver, has been linked with a seat at the junior Red Bull team.

But Red Bull’s Marko told Auto Motor und Sport: “Wehrlein is not on our list.”

Asked who is on the list, the Austrian answered: “Perhaps there will be a surprise.”

Another rumour is that the McLaren junior Lando Norris is in the running, perhaps as part of the deal that sees Honda power also heading to Toro Rosso in 2018.

But McLaren boss Eric Boullier said: “It is one year too early for Lando to come to formula one.”

