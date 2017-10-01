Perez had IV treatment after qualifying

09/04/2015 Frustrated Perez braced for 2015 ‘pain’ Apr.9 (GMM) Sergio Perez is bracing to end the 'pain' of his current situation. The Mexican on Thursday admitted to feeling frustrated after the early phase of 2015 with the struggling […]
02/09/2017 Ocon clash doesn’t affect contract talks – Perez Sep.2 (GMM) Sergio Perez is hoping clarity over his future is now only a fortnight away.
At Monza, just a week after their huge falling out over their latest collisions at Spa, Perez and […]
02/10/2016 Perez staying at Force India Oct.2 (GMM) The saga of Sergio Perez's future appears to be ending, with authoritative sources reporting that the Mexican is staying put at Force India.
The 26-year-old had been linked […]
14/07/2017 Ocon admits blocking Perez fans on Twitter Jul.14 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says he had to block some of Sergio Perez's fans on Twitter.
Recently, the Force India teammates have been at loggerheads over team orders in Montreal and a […]
04/07/2017 Ocon moving on after Perez run-ins Jul.4 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has vowed to move on amid a controversial period in his relationship with Force India teammate Sergio Perez.
In Canada, Perez turned down a 'team order' to let […]
20/05/2015 Former boss slams ‘unprofessional’ Perez May 20 (GMM) One of Sergio Perez's former team chiefs has slammed the Mexican driver. Peter Mucke is a well-known name in the formative classes of motor racing, having paved the road to […]
03/11/2016 Overtaking may be harder in 2017 – Perez Nov.3 (GMM) Sergio Perez is not so sure F1's new regulations will deliver on their full promise next year.
To deliver a more spectacular product to the public, the cars will be faster […]
20/08/2015 Perez sure Force India ‘B’ car safe Aug.20 (GMM) Sergio Perez on Thursday said he has no concerns about the safety of his Force India car. In Hungary, both the Mexican and his teammate Nico Hulkenberg suffered catastrophic […]
20/06/2016 Ferrari in no hurry to decide Raikkonen’s future Jun.20 (GMM) Ferrari has admitted Kimi Raikkonen's future remains uncertain beyond the end of his 2016 contract.
However, one impeccable source close to the Maranello team insists the […]
27/04/2015 Perez expects to ‘suffer’ in Barcelona Apr.27 (GMM) Sergio Perez is expecting Force India to struggle in Spain next weekend. Having earlier admitted the Silverstone based team's lack of competitiveness was affecting his […]