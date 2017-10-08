Raikkonen ‘better than ever’ – Villeneuve

05/09/2016 Villeneuve no longer Raikkonen critic Sep.5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says he is no longer a critic of Kimi Raikkonen.
Earlier, the 1997 world champion regularly hit out at the performance and questionable motivation of the […]
09/11/2016 Rosberg has not won title yet – Villeneuve Nov.9 (GMM) Nico Rosberg does not yet have the 2016 title in the bag, according to former world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
German Rosberg is, however, within striking distance of […]
09/10/2016 Massa slams ‘strange’ F1 rule Oct.9 (GMM) Felipe Massa has slammed the "strange rules" that meant he was penalised for driving too slowly at Suzuka.
Now within sight of the end of his long F1 career, the Brazilian […]
16/09/2016 2017 ‘good time’ to make Williams debut – Stroll Sep.16 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he thinks 2017 is a "good time" for him to make his F1 debut.
Still 17, the French Canadian and European F3 championship leader is the favourite to become […]
23/08/2017 Raikkonen ‘happy’ with new Ferrari deal Aug.23 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he and Ferrari are "happy" to have reached a new deal for 2018.
The Italian team on Tuesday ended a period of speculation by announcing that the Finn […]
01/06/2016 Villeneuve slams safety car start in Monaco Jun.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has slammed F1's race director for starting the 'jewel in the crown' Monaco race last Sunday behind the safety car.
The 1997 world champion said it was […]
14/07/2017 Rosberg rules out Ferrari comeback Jul.14 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has ruled out returning to F1 next year with Ferrari.
With the Maranello team openly considering replacing Kimi Raikkonen for 2018, reigning world champion […]
09/04/2017 Prost doubts Rosberg will return Apr.9 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost doubts Nico Rosberg will ever return to formula one.
Prost, a quadruple world champion, actually made two comebacks after 'retiring': once in 1993 after […]