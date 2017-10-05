Red Bull strength ‘good for Vettel’ – Marko

06/05/2016 Red Bull helping, not harming Kvyat – Marko May 6 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says moving back to Toro Rosso will reduce pressure that Daniil Kvyat was struggling to cope with so far in 2016. Opinions are divided over Red Bull's shock […]
25/10/2016 Sainz has ‘long future in F1’ – pundit Oct.25 (GMM) Max Verstappen may have won the popular vote, but a spotlight is also being shon on another bright performance in Austin last weekend.
The young Dutchman won the official […]
21/04/2016 Marko hints at Red Bull seat for Verstappen Apr.21 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has dropped the biggest hint yet that Max Verstappen will be promoted to Red Bull Racing for 2017. It has been reported that unless the energy drink stable […]
22/05/2015 Verstappen steals the show in Monaco May 22 (GMM) Max Verstappen is threatening to steal the show in Monaco. Already hailed by mentor Dr Helmut Marko as a 'new Senna', the 17-year-old sensation appeared to fulfil that […]
31/03/2015 Ecclestone’s criticism of Vettel wrong – Berger Mar.31 (GMM) Gerhard Berger has hit back at Bernie Ecclestone, following the F1 supremo's criticism of Sebastian Vettel. Before Vettel won for Ferrari on Sunday, 84-year-old Ecclestone […]
21/09/2016 Hamilton must hit back in Malaysia – Lauda Sep.21 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton must hit back hard at championship rival and teammate Nico Rosberg next weekend in Malaysia.
That is the view of Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, who told […]
02/10/2017 Stroll crash could cost Vettel at Suzuka – Lauda Oct.2 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's title hopes look set to take yet another hit, after a bizarre post-race incident in Malaysia.
It had already been a horror weekend for Ferrari, with Vettel […]
12/04/2017 Ricciardo, Verstappen ‘best’ in F1 – Marko Apr.12 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull has "the best" overall driver lineup in formula one.
The comments follow speculation in the Italian media that Ferrari might be lining up […]
12/04/2017 Red Bull planning ‘new car’ for Barcelona Apr.12 (GMM) Red Bull will take "a new car" to next month's Spanish grand prix in Barcelona.
That is the news from top team official Dr Helmut Marko, who said Max Verstappen and Daniel […]
23/11/2015 Verstappen happy with ‘father and friend’ in tow Nov.23 (GMM) Max Verstappen's ever-present father Jos is going nowhere, as the 18-year-old rookie nears the end of his meteoric first season in formula one. So impressive has the young […]