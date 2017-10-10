Red Bull wants Ricciardo until 2020

30/06/2015 Red Bull not losing Ricciardo – Horner Jun.30 (GMM) Christian Horner on Tuesday said there is "no risk" Red Bull is set to lose Daniel Ricciardo to Ferrari. Ricciardo, whose frustration with the situation at Red Bull is […]
11/07/2017 Bosses ‘sorry’ about Verstappen problems Jul.11 (GMM) Red Bull chiefs have apologised for Max Verstappen's run of disastrous car reliability in 2017.
Amid rumours the Dutchman wants out of his 2018 contract, Verstappen has been […]
13/05/2016 Ricciardo surprised by Kvyat decision May 13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was taken by surprise when he saw on his mobile last week that Dr Helmut Marko was calling from Graz.
When you see that, "You know that […]
12/05/2015 Red Bull ‘drivers not our problem’ – Horner May 12 (GMM) Christian Horner has leapt to the defence of Red Bull's drivers. Amid the Renault-powered former champions' deep crisis, team official Dr Helmut Marko warned Daniel […]
23/06/2017 Ricciardo denies latest Ferrari rumours Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has once again played down rumours connecting him with a move to Ferrari for 2018.
Amid the persistent rumours, Red Bull chief Dr Helmut Marko has said […]
09/06/2015 Red Bull expecting ‘worst’ home race – Marko Jun.9 (GMM) Red Bull does not see the light at the end of the tunnel yet, Dr Helmut Marko has warned. The former champions had a particularly bad weekend on Montreal's long straights, […]
12/06/2015 Ricciardo ‘definitely’ staying at Red Bull – Marko Jun.12 (GMM) Red Bull has ruled Daniel Ricciardo out of the running for a Ferrari seat in 2016. Already linked with the place currently occupied by Kimi Raikkonen, Australian Ricciardo […]
01/08/2017 Verstappen apologised with Dutch beer – report Aug.1 (GMM) Max Verstappen said sorry with a bottle of Dutch beer after punting his Red Bull teammate out of the Hungarian GP.
Daniel Ricciardo was furious after the crash, swearing […]
02/09/2017 Verstappen’s father in Mercedes talks at Monza Sep.2 (GMM) High-level meetings at Monza could affect the future of Max Verstappen in formula one.
Bild newspaper reports that the Red Bull driver's father Jos met with Mercedes boss […]
29/04/2017 Officials hint Kvyat staying at Toro Rosso Apr.29 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat stands a chance of keeping his Toro Rosso seat beyond 2017.
That is the claim of Red Bull officials Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, as the young Russian […]