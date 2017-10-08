Rosberg critical of Bottas ‘crisis’ openness

07/07/2015 Bottas hits back at ‘exaggerated’ claims Jul.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa has hit back at claims he spoiled Williams' shot at victory at the British grand prix. Some believe that if teammate Valtteri Bottas had passed the Brazilian […]
03/08/2016 Marchionne ‘not satisfied’ but staying the course Aug.3 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has this week suggested Ferrari will stay the course, despite admitting that the great Italian marque has disappointed in the opening half of 2016.
Both in […]
11/05/2017 Hamilton ‘more talented than me’ – Rosberg May 11 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he is open to becoming friends once again with Lewis Hamilton.
The pair have admitted they were once childhood "best friends", but when paired at Mercedes […]
16/03/2017 No tension between Hamilton-Bottas yet – Lauda Mar.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he has been impressed with how Valtteri Bottas is getting up to speed at Mercedes.
Recently, comments attributed to the Mercedes team chairman indicated the […]
05/05/2017 Bottas win won’t upset driver harmony – Mercedes May 5 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs are sure Valtteri Bottas' breakthrough win will not upset the balance in its driver lineup.
Until now, the team has been revelling in peace-time, after Nico […]
13/05/2015 Rosberg happy if Hamilton signs new deal May 13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he is happy if Lewis Hamilton stays at Mercedes beyond 2015. After a long period of negotiation and speculation, the latest reports suggest reigning world […]
16/05/2017 ‘Too early’ for contract talks – Bottas May 16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas' hopes of hanging onto his plum seat at Mercedes appear to have taken a step forward.
The Finn, who was given only a one-year deal for 2017 after replacing […]
25/04/2016 Rosberg knows winning streak must end Apr.25 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is heading into this weekend's Russian grand prix knowing that his winning streak cannot last forever. "I'm just trying to soak up and enjoy every moment," said […]
20/06/2017 Bottas wants ‘long term’ Mercedes deal Jun.20 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he is balancing his ambitions to win races against his desire to secure a "long term contract" with Mercedes.
Having replaced the reigning champion Nico […]
29/09/2015 Rosberg says overheating cost him Suzuka lead Sep.29 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has revealed there was a technical reason he fell behind teammate Lewis Hamilton after starting the Japanese grand prix from pole. According to some, the fact […]