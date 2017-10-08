Verstappen rumours not a worry – Marko

02/09/2017 Verstappen’s father in Mercedes talks at Monza Sep.2 (GMM) High-level meetings at Monza could affect the future of Max Verstappen in formula one.
Bild newspaper reports that the Red Bull driver's father Jos met with Mercedes boss […]
03/07/2017 Jos Verstappen says son ‘happy at Red Bull’ Jul.3 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father has denied the Red Bull driver is looking for a way out of his contract.
Amid rumours his clearly-frustrated 19-year-old son would like to accept a […]
16/07/2015 Verstappen’s dad plays down Ferrari rumours Jul.16 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father has put a lid on speculation linking the Toro Rosso rookie with a sensational switch to Ferrari. The 'silly season' has caught up even with F1's […]
15/05/2016 Mission accomplished for Max’s father Jos May 15 (GMM) Jos Verstappen is taking a step back from the limelight in the career of his son and F1 teen sensation Max.
44-year-old Jos, known throughout his own F1 racing career as […]
14/09/2017 Mercedes keeping ‘options open’ for 2019 – Wolff Sep.14 (GMM) A new one-year contract for Valtteri Bottas has kindled fresh speculation Max Verstappen could be headed to Mercedes for 2019.
Team boss Toto Wolff, who admits to having […]
09/05/2016 Max pledged ‘long term’ future to Red Bull – Jos May 9 (GMM) Despite Mercedes and Ferrari's obvious interest, Jos Verstappen says his son Max has pledged his "long term" future to Red Bull.
The Verstappen and Red Bull camps shocked the […]
04/10/2017 Verstappen can win again in 2017 – Lammers Oct.4 (GMM) Max Verstappen could win another race before the end of the 2017 season.
That is the view of former F1 driver Jan Lammers, who like the 20-year-old Red Bull driver is […]
31/07/2015 Toro Rosso best place for Verstappen – father Jul.31 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father has added another denial to lingering speculation the teen Dutchman might be a candidate for Ferrari in 2016. Two weeks ago, the 17-year-old's father […]
06/05/2016 Verstappen not feeling pressure of F1 promotion May 6 (GMM) Max Verstappen insists he is not feeling the heat of his sudden promotion to Red Bull's senior F1 team. That is despite the fact Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull's notorious driver […]
13/11/2016 Wolff phone call saga ‘overblown’ – Verstappen Nov.13 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down the controversy about his phone call to Max Verstappen's father.
Red Bull chiefs Helmut Marko and Christian Horner lashed out as they revealed the […]