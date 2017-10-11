Vettel not thinking about F1 retirement

Oct.11 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he is not thinking about his retirement from F1.

At the end of last year, Nico Rosberg suddenly quit his Mercedes contract as he achieved his dream of winning the world championship.

When asked if he could do the same if he wins a fifth title, which would be his first for Ferrari, Vettel told Playboy: “I haven’t thought about it.

“I see it as an extremely big decision, not something spontaneous.”

Vettel takes issue with Rosberg’s reasoning that he decided to retire in order to have a quieter life.

“I see him running from one appointment to the next,” said the German, referring to Rosberg’s new ventures as Robert Kubica’s manager and a part-time television pundit.

In contrast, Vettel says that when he has a free Sunday, “I lie down on the sofa”.

But he admits that his job as a Ferrari driver skill excites him.

“I think everyone who has sat in a Ferrari feels that it is something very special,” said Vettel.

Asked if could imagine switching to another team, especially if he succeeds in winning a title in red, the 30-year-old answered: “I don’t know. I haven’t become champion with Ferrari yet.”

Vettel also defended his character, with some saying his temper too often boils over.

“I am who I am,” said the former Red Bull driver. “And I love what I do.”

Related News

  • 22/02/2017 I still believe in Ferrari – Vettel Feb.22 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he still 'believes' in his dream of becoming world champion with Ferrari. After the fabled team took a step backwards in 2016, current world champion […]
  • 18/06/2015 Hamilton has no interest in ‘mind games’ Jun.18 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not interested in playing "mind games" in formula one. The double world champion admits to having idolised Ayrton Senna as a boy, but he says he is […]
  • 19/04/2015 Rosberg ‘must turn around slump’ – Lauda Apr.19 (GMM) Nico Rosberg's downwards spiral has only worsened in Bahrain. With teammate Lewis Hamilton riding a wave of form and confidence, German Rosberg headed to the desert Kingdom […]
  • 14/07/2017 Rosberg rules out Ferrari comeback Jul.14 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has ruled out returning to F1 next year with Ferrari. With the Maranello team openly considering replacing Kimi Raikkonen for 2018, reigning world champion […]
  • 12/04/2017 Hamilton ‘right’ to respect Vettel battle more – Lauda Apr.12 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton respects his new battle with Sebastian Vettel more than his acrimonious former scrap with now retired world champion Nico Rosberg, Niki Lauda has […]
  • 19/09/2015 Hamilton works as hard as Rosberg – Willis Sep.19 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton works just as hard for success as his teammate Nico Rosberg. That is the claim of Mercedes technical boss Geoff Willis, just days after F1 supremo Bernie […]
  • 01/03/2017 Rosberg to attend Barcelona test Mar.1 (GMM) Two F1 test days into his retirement, world champion Nico Rosberg will be in the paddock on Wednesday. The German, who suddenly quit Mercedes and the sport after winning the […]
  • 31/08/2017 Lauda hints Mercedes to keep Hamilton Aug.31 (GMM) Niki Lauda has suggested Mercedes will keep Lewis Hamilton beyond 2018. In the past days, as Ferrari announced it is keeping Sebastian Vettel, there have been rumblings […]
  • 12/02/2016 ’50-50 chance’ of Ferrari-Mercedes battle in 2016 Feb.12 (GMM) The jury is out as to whether Ferrari can take on Mercedes for the 2016 world championship. What is clear is that, after two consecutive seasons of Mercedes' dominance in […]
  • 11/10/2017 Liberty poised to tell teams F1 future plans Oct.11 (GMM) F1 owner Liberty Media is poised to present to teams the sport's post-2020 engine concept. Auto Motor und Sport reports that in conjunction with the governing FIA, the […]