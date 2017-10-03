Vettel set to avoid Suzuka grid penalty

22/09/2017 Vettel engine not damaged in crash – report Sep.22 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's engine was not damaged in his first-lap Singapore crash last weekend.
La Repubblica newspaper had reported that with his points deficit already blowing […]
11/04/2017 FIA may clarify grid position rules – Salo Apr.11 (GMM) F1 could introduce a rule clarification after Sebastian Vettel started Sunday's Chinese grand prix out of position.
Officials "noted" but did not penalise the Ferrari driver […]
24/05/2015 2016 will show if Ferrari on rise – Briatore May 24 (GMM) 2016 will be the true test of the 'new' Ferrari. That is the view of Flavio Briatore, the former Renault team chief who in recent days and months has been defending Fernando […]
18/04/2015 Vettel escapes Bahrain grid penalty Apr.18 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has escaped a grid penalty ahead of the Bahrain grand prix. During Friday practice at Sakhir, the German collided with Force India's Sergio Perez at the […]
11/04/2015 Ferrari plays down title hopes Apr.11 (GMM) Ferrari's technical boss has played down hopes the fabled Maranello marque might already be ready to charge for the title. Sebastian Vettel won in Malaysia, is just three […]
21/10/2015 No engine upgrade for Ferrari in Austin Oct.21 (GMM) Ferrari has decided to postpone the introduction of a new engine specification for now, Italian sources are reporting. Earlier, boss Maurizio Arrivabene admitted there was a […]
21/09/2016 Hamilton must hit back in Malaysia – Lauda Sep.21 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton must hit back hard at championship rival and teammate Nico Rosberg next weekend in Malaysia.
That is the view of Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, who told […]
30/07/2017 Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza Jul.30 (GMM) Ferrari is set to keep its current race driver lineup intact for 2018.
That is the claim of the Italian broadcaster Sky, amid existing speculation that Sebastian Vettel made […]
08/06/2015 ‘No excuses’ after Raikkonen spin – Arrivabene Jun.8 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene struggled to hide his anger after the Canadian grand prix. With Sebastian Vettel struggling through the field following reliability problems and a […]