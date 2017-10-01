Williams admits Kubica ‘option’ for 2018

16/09/2016 2017 ‘good time’ to make Williams debut – Stroll Sep.16 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he thinks 2017 is a "good time" for him to make his F1 debut.
Still 17, the French Canadian and European F3 championship leader is the favourite to become […]
29/09/2017 Stroll unsure of 2018 Williams teammate Sep.29 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is getting on with his job rather than worrying about who his teammate will be in 2018.
With Felipe Massa's future unclear, Williams has one of the […]
13/09/2016 Stroll admits ‘pressure’ of F1 debut rumours Sep.13 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted he is feeling the "pressure" of speculation linking him with the Williams race seat for 2017.
With Felipe Massa announcing his impending retirement […]
02/03/2017 Stroll denies being out of depth in new F1 Mar.2 (GMM) Williams has defended its rookie Lance Stroll, after the teenage Canadian made three fundamental mistakes in two days of 2017 testing.
The most serious was a hit into the […]
12/09/2016 Stroll ‘absolutely’ ready for F1 debut Sep.12 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is ready to drive a formula one car.
Still just 17, the Canadian is now the favourite to replace Felipe Massa at Williams for 2017.
Stroll's father is […]
05/09/2016 Williams to replace Massa with Stroll – sources Sep.5 (GMM) Williams looks set to replace the retiring Felipe Massa with Canadian rookie Lance Stroll for 2017.
Earlier, Jenson Button was a leading candidate to replace Massa next year, […]
11/11/2016 Stroll gives Williams financial boost – Bottas Nov.11 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has admitted Lance Stroll's arrival in 2017 will give a financial boost to the Williams team.
The Finnish broadcaster MTV reports that along with 18-year-old […]
21/11/2016 Stroll test programme ‘unprecedented’ – Williams Nov.21 (GMM) Williams kept Lance Stroll's test programme top secret in order to reduce the pressure on the 2017 team rookie.
That is the claim of team deputy Claire Williams, referring […]
08/08/2017 Stroll and father join F1 ‘silly season’ Aug.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll could be a surprise protagonist in this year's F1 'silly season'.
The specialist Italiaracing publication is reporting that the Williams driver's father, […]