Assen tackles Zandvoort for Dutch GP

27/06/2016 Dutch GP ‘possible’ at Assen track – boss Jun.27 (GMM) Momentum is building for The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar.
A month ago, we reported that Zandvoort, last seen on the calendar in 1985, was keen to return to […]
11/11/2017 Zandvoort to press ahead with Dutch GP bid Nov.11 (GMM) Zandvoort is a viable host of a relaunched Dutch grand prix.
That is the claim of the source Dutch News, reporting that there are "no insurmountable organisational, […]
27/05/2016 Zandvoort eyes Dutch grand prix return May 27 (GMM) The Netherlands could be back on the F1 calendar by 2020.
The famous Zandvoort circuit and the Dutch grand prix have been missing from the calendar since 1985.
But with Max […]
19/07/2017 Former PM hopes for Dutch GP return Jul.19 (GMM) Former Dutch prime minister Jan Peter Balkenende says he hopes Max Verstappen can help power The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar.
Recently, there have been rumours […]
21/10/2017 Official meets Tilke over Rotterdam plans Oct.21 (GMM) Rotterdam has sped into pole position to secure a Dutch grand prix in the future.
Earlier, Max Verstappen expressed scepticism amid reports Rotterdam or Amsterdam could host […]
15/02/2016 Dutch prince says F1 return ‘ultimate dream’ Feb.15 (GMM) Zandvoort, an iconic former F1 circuit, could revive the long-defunct Dutch grand prix. Late last year, we reported that the track - famously nestled among coastal sand […]
03/03/2015 Manager warns media as Schu son makes car debut Mar.3 (GMM) The low profile enjoyed until now by the great Michael Schumacher's son is over. On Monday, recent rumours that 15-year-old 'Mick Junior' was set to step out of karts and […]
10/02/2015 Some teens can be ready for F1 – Verstappen Feb.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he understands the FIA's decision to clamp down on the age and inexperience of future rookies in formula one. In just over a month, the Dutchman will […]
28/07/2016 Jos Verstappen beats up own father – reports Jul.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen's famous father has reportedly had an eventful few days between the Hungarian and German grands prix.
De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, reports that the former […]