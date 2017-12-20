F1 boss Ross Brawn ‘behaves like Moses’ – Marchionne

15/12/2017 Grid girls must stay in F1 – Verstappen Dec.15 (GMM) F1 drivers hope 'grid girls' remain a part of formula one in the future.
In an increasingly progressive world and under the new Liberty Media regime, F1 sporting director […]
27/11/2017 Ferrari can choose to quit F1 – Todt Nov.27 (GMM) Jean Todt says the FIA cannot be swayed by Ferrari's threats about quitting formula one.
Amid Liberty Media's plans for new engine rules and a budget cap for the future, the […]
11/11/2017 F1 boss plays down Ferrari quit threat Nov.11 (GMM) New supremo Chase Carey has played down the tension between the sport's owners Liberty Media and F1's most famous team Ferrari.
With Liberty wanting a different engine […]
20/12/2017 Wolff tells Brawn to ‘stop provoking’ Ferrari Dec.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff has warned Liberty Media to stop "provoking" Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.
In recent days, Marchionne doubled down on his threat to pull Ferrari out of the […]
16/11/2017 Lauda denies Mercedes to join F1 quit threat Nov.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda has denied that Mercedes might join Ferrari in threatening to quit F1.
"That's nonsense," the F1 legend and team chairman told Auto Motor und Sport.
But it is […]
11/08/2015 F1 no longer ‘man’s world’ – Claire Williams Aug.11 (GMM) F1 is not the "man's world" it once was, according to female deputy team boss Claire Williams. "Formula one is quite different to how it was ten years - or even five years - […]
30/10/2017 Briatore backs Liberty’s budget cap Oct.30 (GMM) Flavio Briatore thinks F1's new owners Liberty Media are doing the right thing to modernise the sport.
Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has told the Italian press he is […]
13/07/2017 25 races ‘not bad’ for F1 staff – Brawn Jul.13 (GMM) Ross Brawn is not ruling out an expansion of the F1 calendar to include 25 races.
Recently, after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso threatened to quit if there are 25 races […]
08/04/2017 Ecclestone could attend next two races Apr.8 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could attend the next two grands prix.
The 86-year-old has been absent ever since Liberty Media decided to replace him for 2017 and beyond […]