Grid girls must stay in F1 – Verstappen

11/08/2015 F1 no longer ‘man’s world’ – Claire Williams Aug.11 (GMM) F1 is not the "man's world" it once was, according to female deputy team boss Claire Williams. "Formula one is quite different to how it was ten years - or even five years - […]
16/11/2017 Lauda denies Mercedes to join F1 quit threat Nov.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda has denied that Mercedes might join Ferrari in threatening to quit F1.
"That's nonsense," the F1 legend and team chairman told Auto Motor und Sport.
But it is […]
14/09/2017 Honda still ‘committed’ to F1 – Carey Sep.14 (GMM) Chase Carey thinks Honda remain "committed" to formula one.
That is despite the fact it is believed McLaren will imminently confirm its split with the Japanese engine […]
19/05/2017 Brawn says Vettel ‘key to Ferrari success’ May 19 (GMM) Ross Brawn has hailed Sebastian Vettel's personal contribution to the excitement of the 2017 season.
Brawn, famous for his key role in the ultra-successful Todt-Schumacher […]
16/10/2017 Liberty ‘don’t want me at races’ – Ecclestone Oct.16 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says Liberty Media is not making him welcome at grands prix.
F1's long-time supremo has attended a handful of races this year, after being stepped down as […]
01/09/2017 Symonds to help write 2021 rules Sep.1 (GMM) Pat Symonds has joined a panel tasked with helping to shape the next generation of F1 rules.
The panel has been put together by his old Benetton cohort Ross Brawn, who is now […]
15/05/2017 Mateschitz ‘patient’ amid Red Bull struggle May 15 (GMM) Team owner Dietrich Mateschitz says Red Bull is having to be "patient" as it tries to catch up with F1's top two teams.
The former champions made a step with its Barcelona […]
04/08/2015 Verstappen plays down ‘second best car’ comment Aug.4 (GMM) Max Verstappen has admitted Toro Rosso has a "really good car" in 2015. However, F1's teen sensation made headlines at the recent British grand prix when he reportedly said […]
08/02/2017 Ousting Ecclestone a mistake – Mosley Feb.8 (GMM) Max Mosley thinks F1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.
Although given the honorary title 'chairman emeritus', 86-year-old Briton Ecclestone has […]