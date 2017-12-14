Hamilton tips Alonso to be in 2018 fight

19/04/2016 Hakkinen hopes Alonso has ‘patience’ to win again Apr.19 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen hopes Fernando Alonso has the "patience" to wait for McLaren-Honda to succeed in formula one. Reigning back-to-back world champion Lewis Hamilton, Alonso's […]
14/02/2017 Rosberg predicts 2017 podium for McLaren Feb.14 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg is tipping a better season for the once-great F1 team McLaren-Honda.
Despite having arguably the best driver - Fernando Alonso - at the wheel for […]
29/12/2015 McLaren to make ‘big leap’ in 2016 – Johansson Dec.29 (GMM) Stefan Johansson has tipped his former team McLaren to make a "big leap" in 2016. And the 59-year-old Swede, who raced for the British team in 1987 just before its first and […]
27/05/2016 Mercedes admits Red Bull threat in Monaco May 27 (GMM) After Max Verstappen's surprise win in Barcelona, Red Bull appears poised to complete a back-to-back upset this weekend in Monaco.
With Renault's much improved engine in the […]
11/06/2015 Mercedes ‘listening’ to unfreeze arguments Jun.11 (GMM) Eric Boullier has tipped Mercedes to compromise over the current engine rules. Christian Horner, boss of the struggling Red Bull team, said this week that if the so-called […]
18/04/2015 Alonso happy with ‘challenge of my life’ Apr.18 (GMM) Fernando Alonso insists the McLaren-Honda project remains "exciting" rather than depressing. At the sharp end of the grid, rumours are linking Lewis Hamilton with a move […]
27/01/2016 Sainz tips ‘better’ season for Alonso Jan.27 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has tipped his countryman and mentor Fernando Alonso to have a "better" season with McLaren-Honda. "I think that after 2015 it can only go better for them," […]
12/04/2017 Marko tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017 Apr.12 (GMM) Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko has tipped his former protege Sebastian Vettel to win the 2017 world championship.
As head of the energy drink company's driver programme, […]
26/10/2015 Alonso says new Honda only ‘one tenth’ better Oct.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso put the brakes on McLaren-Honda's apparent recent progress after the US grand prix. Using Honda's token-upgraded 'power unit' for the first time in a race, […]