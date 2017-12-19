Magnussen to join Alonso, Stroll at Daytona – report

17/11/2017 McLaren ‘open’ to Alonso’s Le Mans foray Nov.17 (GMM) Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race.
"In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win […]
15/09/2015 McLaren let Magnussen option lapse – report Sep.15 (GMM) McLaren reportedly allowed the option on Kevin Magnussen's contract covering the 2016 season to lapse. Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reports that the option ran out at the […]
05/10/2017 Magnussen says F1 rules ‘nonsense’ Oct.5 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has described as "nonsense" the amount of penalties handed out to F1 drivers.
After run-ins with Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso and others, the Dane is […]
03/11/2016 ‘Silly season’ to end in Brazil – Steiner Nov.3 (GMM) A long driver 'silly season' is finally coming to an end, according to Haas boss Gunther Steiner.
While it appears there are only a few seats left for 2017, vacancies at […]
20/10/2017 Alonso, McLaren deny contract for one year only Oct.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has denied his new McLaren contract is for one year only.
The Spaniard and the British team announced in Austin that the new deal "underlines Fernando's […]
16/06/2017 Engineer says Magnussen like Raikkonen Jun.16 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's race engineer has likened the young Dane's character to that of Kimi Raikkonen.
Giuliano Salvi, who now works alongside Magnussen at Haas, has previously […]
01/06/2017 Giovinazzi deal ‘unfortunate’ for Magnussen Jun.1 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will have less practice time to prepare for forthcoming grands prix.
According to the Danish broadcaster TV2, the Haas racer has been told he will need to […]
01/03/2015 McLaren expecting to struggle for ‘a few races’ Mar.1 (GMM) McLaren is expecting to struggle through the opening few races of the season. While the rest of the sport gets up to speed for the second year of F1's challenging new 'power […]
27/07/2015 Button future ‘not priority now’ – Boullier Jul.27 (GMM) Jenson Button looks set to be retained by McLaren-Honda in 2016. Recently, when team supremo Ron Dennis was asked about the 2009 world champion's future, he answered: […]
18/09/2015 Vandoorne ‘not afraid’ of Alonso pairing Sep.18 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne should be under consideration for a F1 race seat in 2016, his current boss insists. With fellow McLaren junior Kevin Magnussen now linked with a switch to […]