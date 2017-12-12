Mercedes snaps up Ferrari engine boss

11/07/2017 Marchionne confirms Sassi’s F1 exit Jul.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari engine boss Lorenzo Sassi has left the F1 team.
We reported at the weekend that the respected designer was either ousted by team […]
10/05/2016 Allison could replace Arrivabene – report May 10 (GMM) Wild speculation in Italy suggests Ferrari could be set for yet another change at the top of the fabled Maranello team.
After the ultra-successful Jean Todt era, Ferrari has […]
07/07/2017 Ferrari not confirming engine boss exit Jul.7 (GMM) Ferrari is not confirming reports that its engine boss has left the team.
Il Giornale, a Milan daily, reports that engine designer Lorenzo Sassi has left the Maranello […]
14/03/2015 Car, not engine explains Mercedes gap Mar.14 (GMM) A better engine no longer explains Mercedes' continuing domination of formula one. "Aldo Costa designed a great car last year," said team chairman Niki Lauda in Melbourne, […]
17/02/2017 Marchionne ‘looked silly’ as 2016 targets failed Feb.17 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has admitted he "looked silly" after his brash target of wins and the title did not materialise in 2016.
"For 2016, all bets are off," the Ferrari […]
04/02/2015 Mercedes admits F1 engines louder in 2015 Feb.4 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs have admitted that F1 unexpectedly turned up the volume for 2015. Last year, as the turbo 'power units' replaced the screaming normally-aspired engines of the […]
13/05/2016 Arrivabene jokes about Ferrari axe rumours May 13 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene on Friday dismissed speculation he might soon be ousted as Ferrari team boss.
Italy's Autosprint had suggested moves are afoot to replace the Italian […]
21/11/2016 No temptation for Ferrari return – Costa Nov.21 (GMM) Aldo Costa says he is not tempted to return to Ferrari.
Like many others before him, the Italian left Ferrari in 2011 amid the great Maranello marque's struggle to win its […]
11/02/2015 Mercedes yet to show full potential – Costa Feb.11 (GMM) Designer Aldo Costa denies Mercedes has played it too safe with the new title-defending W06. The Brackley team utterly dominated the first season of the new turbo V6 rules […]