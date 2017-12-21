Red Bull changes car launch philosophy for 2018

Dec.21 (GMM) Red Bull has tweaked its plans so that it is ready to start winning straight away in 2018.

Dr Helmut Marko said that although the energy drink owned team finished this season strongly, Red Bull needs to ensure it is ready to take on Mercedes and Ferrari from the very first race next year.

“We noticed the trend that we earn more points in the second half of the season,” he told Servus TV.

“For many years the philosophy of Adrian Newey was to present the car as late as possible, but for next year we have changed the approach.

“Now we are ahead of schedule by two weeks compared to last year,” Marko revealed.

“It if the engine is reliable, we will be able to fight in the leading group already from the first race of the season.”

Related News

  • 30/10/2015 Red Bull drops quit threat as engine deadline looms Oct.30 (GMM) Red Bull appears to have dropped its earlier threat to voluntarily quit formula one. As team owner Dietrich Mateschitz's end-of-October deadline now looms large, the message […]
  • 19/09/2015 Lauda sure Ferrari will supply engines to Red Bull Sep.19 (GMM) Along with a clear quit threat, Red Bull has announced that it is splitting with long-time engine supplier Renault. "The separation from our engine partner at the end of the […]
  • 08/09/2015 Ferrari power for Red Bull, Mercedes power for Manor Sep.8 (GMM) Red Bull is now shaping up to be powered by Ferrari engines in 2016. Earlier, it emerged that the energy drink team and its sister outfit Toro Rosso were definitely set to […]
  • 21/10/2017 Red Bull wants Ricciardo for 2019 and 2020 Oct.21 (GMM) Red Bull has now set its sights on extending Daniel Ricciardo's contract. In Austin, although it was believed the Dutchman was already under contract until 2019, Red Bull […]
  • 16/04/2017 ‘Correlation’ to blame for Red Bull problems Apr.16 (GMM) Mismatching data has been identified as the cause of Red Bull's problems early in 2017. Despite Adrian Newey's reputation with changing regulations, the energy drink owned […]
  • 10/04/2015 Mateschitz confirms Red Bull quit threat Apr.10 (GMM) Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz has confirmed the threat to pull his energy drink company out of formula one. His right-hand man and fellow Austrian, Dr Helmut Marko, […]
  • 12/02/2015 Red Bull to speed up in Barcelona – Marko Feb.12 (GMM) Red Bull will begin to step on the throttle at the forthcoming Barcelona test. That is the news of the energy drink marque's Dr Helmut Marko, apparently responding to […]
  • 29/06/2015 ‘Red Bull to decide future before summer break’ Jun.29 (GMM) Red Bull has not ruled out quitting formula one. That is the warning of the energy drink company's Dr Helmut Marko, after mogul Dietrich Mateschitz issued the threat at his […]
  • 01/04/2015 Red Bull ends Renault row to focus on 2015 – Marko Apr.1 (GMM) Red Bull and Renault have sidelined their furious row, according to Dr Helmut Marko. After Australia, Marko and his Red Bull colleagues let loose their fury with the team's […]
  • 24/07/2016 Red Bull well-positioned for future – Marko Jul.24 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko is confident Red Bull will be ready to challenge Mercedes for the title in 2017. The energy drink-owned team has taken over from Ferrari as F1's […]