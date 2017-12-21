Team bosses defend F1 ‘grid girls’

Dec.21 (GMM) Team bosses have now come out to defend the concept of ‘grid girls’ in formula one.

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn has said the practice of having attractive women fulfil the role as ‘grid girls’ is under review.

Max Verstappen insisted last week: “The grid girls must stay.”

And Nico Hulkenberg added: “It would be a pity if they took the eye-jewellery from the grid.”

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne joined the fray this week by supporting the idea of grid girls, and now his Italian colleague Maurzio Arrivabene says he agrees.

“Grid girls were an integral part of formula one for many years. I think Ross Brawn has more complex and important things to take care of,” he said.

Niki Lauda told Austrian broadcaster Servus TV: “The emancipation of women is perfectly right, and in fact they are in the process of overtaking us.

“But why should they not be allowed to stand on the grid anymore?”

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said of the proposal grid girl ban: “I just cannot imagine that.

“In America, cheerleaders appear before, during and after every game so I see no reason why this should not be done in formula one.

“I think we have other worries,” he said.

Related News

  • 15/12/2017 Grid girls must stay in F1 – Verstappen Dec.15 (GMM) F1 drivers hope 'grid girls' remain a part of formula one in the future. In an increasingly progressive world and under the new Liberty Media regime, F1 sporting director […]
  • 20/12/2017 F1 boss Ross Brawn ‘behaves like Moses’ – Marchionne Dec.20 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has sustained his attack on F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn. At Ferrari's Christmas lunch, the Ferrari president said he had threatened to pull the Italian […]
  • 11/08/2015 F1 no longer ‘man’s world’ – Claire Williams Aug.11 (GMM) F1 is not the "man's world" it once was, according to female deputy team boss Claire Williams. "Formula one is quite different to how it was ten years - or even five years - […]
  • 01/09/2017 Symonds to help write 2021 rules Sep.1 (GMM) Pat Symonds has joined a panel tasked with helping to shape the next generation of F1 rules. The panel has been put together by his old Benetton cohort Ross Brawn, who is now […]
  • 29/08/2016 Red Bull denies illegal diffuser claims Aug.29 (GMM) Red Bull has hit back at any suggestion its 2016 car may be illegal. The team has sped past Ferrari in recent times, with Max Verstappen qualifying on the front row at Spa […]
  • 03/03/2015 Ferrari ‘on par’ with Red Bull – Marchionne Mar.3 (GMM) Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday admitted the Maranello team might have to wait for its next F1 title. "2018? Absolutely, but we will try to do it a little […]
  • 19/05/2017 Brawn says Vettel ‘key to Ferrari success’ May 19 (GMM) Ross Brawn has hailed Sebastian Vettel's personal contribution to the excitement of the 2017 season. Brawn, famous for his key role in the ultra-successful Todt-Schumacher […]
  • 17/11/2015 Verstappen also no ‘grid boy’ fan Nov.17 (GMM) Max Verstappen is another F1 driver who is no fan of the new 'grid boy' concept. In Brazil, Sebastian Vettel jokingly warned he would "strike" if assigned a grid boy, as […]
  • 08/08/2016 Rosberg lacks Hamilton’s ‘killer instinct’ – Marko Aug.8 (GMM) It is Lewis Hamilton's "killer instinct" that in 2016 will deliver championship victory to him for a third consecutive time. That is the view of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, […]
  • 10/06/2015 Worried Vettel says F1 races ‘too complicated’ Jun.10 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted he is worried about the future of formula one. The latest alarming news is from the Ferrari driver's native Germany, where on Sunday the TV […]