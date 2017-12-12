‘Trust’ explains unopposed FIA re-election – Todt

06/12/2017 Bottas ‘not really happy’ with 2017 Dec.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he feels disappointed at the end of his first season with Mercedes.
The Finn won three races, finished on the podium eleven times and finished third in […]
11/07/2017 Alonso not ruling out Ferrari for 2018 Jul.11 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is not the right time of year to be counting or ruling out his possibilities for the future.
The fiery McLaren-Honda driver is clearly on the market […]
24/06/2017 Vandoorne still feels McLaren ‘trust’ Jun.24 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he still feels the "trust" of his employer.
Amid a difficult opening half of the Belgian's rookie F1 season, some are already beginning to wonder if […]
12/05/2017 Colajanni confirms F1 return May 12 (GMM) A former Ferrari spokesman has confirmed his return to formula one.
Earlier, we reported that Luca Colajanni, a prominent member of the famous Italian team in the […]
14/07/2017 Ferrari will decide future – Raikkonen Jul.14 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari will decide his future in F1.
A year ago, the Maranello team extended the Finn's contract for another season, but now president Sergio Marchionne […]
11/05/2015 Ferrari rumours ‘too early’ for Bottas – Massa May 11 (GMM) All the talk about Valtteri Bottas' future has come "too early". That is the view of Felipe Massa, the former long-time Ferrari driver who today is the rising Finnish […]
09/03/2017 Todt undecided over third FIA presidency term Mar.9 (GMM) Jean Todt says he has not decided if he will run for a third consecutive term as FIA president.
The former Ferrari chief took over from Max Mosley in 2010, and then secured a […]
30/11/2017 Todt to stay as FIA president until 2021 Nov.30 (GMM) Jean Todt will not face a rival as he secures his third and final four-year tenure as FIA president.
F1's governing body is on December 8 expected to ratify the 71-year-old […]